Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
News Channel Nebraska
Northern Nebraska still buried under snow, and expecting to remain that way for a while
O'NEILL, Neb. -- While much of Nebraska continues to deal with cold temperatures and blowing snow, some areas are digging out a little more than others on Wednesday. O'Neill, like many communities near the South Dakota border, got the heavy end of this week's snow dump. The Holt County community...
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow follows ice early Tuesday morning in northeast Nebraska
WINSIDE, Neb. -- Icy rain and early-morning thunderstorms greeted rural Wayne County early Tuesday morning. Now that ice is being covered by mid-morning snow. While roads crews have yet to clean off many rural communities, several state NDOT vehicles were out late Monday night. Highway 35 between Wayne and Norfolk...
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
Major winter storm impacting travel across Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska...
Kearney Hub
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
KSNB Local4
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
News Channel Nebraska
Sun shines on O'Neill's snow covered streets
O'NEILL, Neb. -- The sun has come out after snow earlier in the week followed by multiple days with cloud cover. The photo above is what O'Neill looks like in the sun light from KBRX Studios' AM tower.
rtands.com
Union Pacific Maintains Embargoes in Areas Hard Hit by Winter Weather
Union Pacific is maintaining an embargo it imposed last week on all travel to and from Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin because of persistently severe winter weather. “A powerful storm system will swing through the Central U.S. early this week, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain and ice to Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Weather embargo UP130022 is still in effect,” officials said in a customer advisory on Jan. 2.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
News Channel Nebraska
NPPD warns against downed power lines while monitoring Tuesday's storm conditions
COLUMBUS - Nebraska Public Power District is warning Nebraskans about downed power lines as winter storms pass through the state. According the NPPD Media Specialist Grant Otten, the company hasn't dealt with any widespread outages, but says they aren't ruling that possibility out on Tuesday due to high winds and icy conditions.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP arrests 35 impaired drivers during holiday season
NEBRASKA -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested 35 impaired drivers and helped over 1,300 others during the holidays. Officials said the troopers issued 552 citations for speeding, 14 for not wearing a seat belt, six for having improper child restraints, 50 for driving under suspension, 15 for having an open alcohol container, and 11 for a minor in possession. They made 35 arrests for driving under the influence.
klkntv.com
Winter storm continues through Tuesday morning
A winter storm is moving across the state tonight leaving behind snow, ice, and rain. The best chance for snow is in the western half of the state. Freezing rain is most likely from the NE corner of Nebraska, through central Nebraska, into SW Nebraska. Thunderstorms will be possible in SE Nebraska overnight, as well.
1011now.com
Building showcases Nebraska ag history
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to Clay Center, we learned about a relatively new building that is helping to tell the story of Nebraska’s agricultural past. Part of the collection that you can find in the new building, and in the older Ag Hall in Clay Center once belonged to a man named Forest Pense. “For some reason he had a taste for vintage type machines,” current collection owner Jerry Schmidt said.
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 6 p.m. Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a pair of winter weather advisories for portions of KMAland. The National Weather Service Office in Valley has issued an advisory from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Tuesday including Pottawattamie County in Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, and Saline Counties in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Public Power District prepares for winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Public Power District is gearing up for the possibility of power outages with the first storm of 2023. NPPD spokesperson Grant Otten said they’re prepared for storms like this one. He said with the combination of heavy ice and wind, it’s likely that...
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill surfaces buried under mountain of snow
O'NEILL, Neb. -- This morning, snow measured up to 11 inches of accumulation in O'Neill, according to the National Weather Service. Those measurements do not take into account wind and build-up. AccuWeather shows that O'Neill is still getting snow accompanied by wind. Snow and wind can make those snow measurements...
Comments / 0