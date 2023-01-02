ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

gothenburgleader.com

Deadly Winters in Nebraska History

Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow follows ice early Tuesday morning in northeast Nebraska

WINSIDE, Neb. -- Icy rain and early-morning thunderstorms greeted rural Wayne County early Tuesday morning. Now that ice is being covered by mid-morning snow. While roads crews have yet to clean off many rural communities, several state NDOT vehicles were out late Monday night. Highway 35 between Wayne and Norfolk...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Major winter storm impacting travel across Nebraska

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Sun shines on O'Neill's snow covered streets

O'NEILL, Neb. -- The sun has come out after snow earlier in the week followed by multiple days with cloud cover. The photo above is what O'Neill looks like in the sun light from KBRX Studios' AM tower.
O'NEILL, NE
rtands.com

Union Pacific Maintains Embargoes in Areas Hard Hit by Winter Weather

Union Pacific is maintaining an embargo it imposed last week on all travel to and from Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin because of persistently severe winter weather. “A powerful storm system will swing through the Central U.S. early this week, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain and ice to Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Weather embargo UP130022 is still in effect,” officials said in a customer advisory on Jan. 2.
MINNESOTA STATE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska

The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP arrests 35 impaired drivers during holiday season

NEBRASKA -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested 35 impaired drivers and helped over 1,300 others during the holidays. Officials said the troopers issued 552 citations for speeding, 14 for not wearing a seat belt, six for having improper child restraints, 50 for driving under suspension, 15 for having an open alcohol container, and 11 for a minor in possession. They made 35 arrests for driving under the influence.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Winter storm continues through Tuesday morning

A winter storm is moving across the state tonight leaving behind snow, ice, and rain. The best chance for snow is in the western half of the state. Freezing rain is most likely from the NE corner of Nebraska, through central Nebraska, into SW Nebraska. Thunderstorms will be possible in SE Nebraska overnight, as well.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Building showcases Nebraska ag history

CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to Clay Center, we learned about a relatively new building that is helping to tell the story of Nebraska’s agricultural past. Part of the collection that you can find in the new building, and in the older Ag Hall in Clay Center once belonged to a man named Forest Pense. “For some reason he had a taste for vintage type machines,” current collection owner Jerry Schmidt said.
CLAY CENTER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Public Power District prepares for winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Public Power District is gearing up for the possibility of power outages with the first storm of 2023. NPPD spokesperson Grant Otten said they’re prepared for storms like this one. He said with the combination of heavy ice and wind, it’s likely that...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

O'Neill surfaces buried under mountain of snow

O'NEILL, Neb. -- This morning, snow measured up to 11 inches of accumulation in O'Neill, according to the National Weather Service. Those measurements do not take into account wind and build-up. AccuWeather shows that O'Neill is still getting snow accompanied by wind. Snow and wind can make those snow measurements...
O'NEILL, NE

