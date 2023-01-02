Read full article on original website
Ronald Bales
8d ago
GA came back from a 14 point deficit, THREE TIMES! Georgia BEAT Ohio! An individual player cannot be blamed for a TEAM'S loss.
WhiteDude
9d ago
I would never fault a kicker for missing a 50 yarder, 30-35 maybe, but not 50
RTR SIDEWINDER#18.
9d ago
Dude didn't even warm up. Watched the whole drive from the sidelines. Then kicked a lame duck..
