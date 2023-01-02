On January 11, the Newport City Council will convene in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall for a Regular City Council Meeting. This consent calendar includes the minutes of the December 14 meeting, the appointment of Scott Wheeler as the official Tree Warden, and the renewal of several licenses including billiard and pool tables, mechanical amusement devices, and a tattoo license. The Council will also receive a communication from the Town of Jamestown regarding the future of Gould Island.

