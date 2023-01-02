ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Have an event in Newport County to promote? Submit it here

Are you hosting, organizing, and/or planning an event in Newport County?. The What’sUpNewp Event Calendar is the go-to spot for tens of thousands of local residents and visitors to discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island. But we’re in search of...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
A look at the fascinating history of Newport

Newport has a long history filled with firsts and unique accomplishments. From its early days as a colonial capital to its modern-day status as a cultural hub, Newport has always been a place of significance in the United States. One of the oldest structures in Newport is the White Horse...
NEWPORT, RI
Real Estate Transactions: December 19 – 23

Real Estate Transactions from December 19 to December 23. 44 Everett St. was sold by Audrey Grimes to Russell & Susan Poe for $1,535,000. 54 Callender Ave. was sold by James & Claire Hall, Trustees of the James & Claire Hall Trusts to Kelsey Patnaude for $795,000. 6 Katzman Pl....
NEWPORT, RI
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 11

On January 11, the Newport City Council will convene in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall for a Regular City Council Meeting. This consent calendar includes the minutes of the December 14 meeting, the appointment of Scott Wheeler as the official Tree Warden, and the renewal of several licenses including billiard and pool tables, mechanical amusement devices, and a tattoo license. The Council will also receive a communication from the Town of Jamestown regarding the future of Gould Island.
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
NEWPORT, RI
What’s On The Agenda: Middletown Planning Board’s Jan. 11 meeting

The Middletown Planning Board will hold a meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held in the Town Council Chambers and can also be accessed by video/telephone conference call. The agenda for the meeting includes the approval of minutes from previous meetings, correspondence, continuances,...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Obituary: Marie Elizabeth Paiva

Marie E. (Stricker) Paiva, 86, of Middletown, RI, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was the wife of Arthur Joseph Paiva. Born in Baltimore, MD on January 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Isabel (Mason) Stricker. Marie served in the US Air Force...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Local heating company comes through for family in need

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As co-owner of Superior Comfort Inc., Sherry Ledsworth has made many calls while helping provide the state heating, A/C, geothermal and air quality utilities. Though, reaching out to Devin McKnight to inform her that her family would be receiving a new heating system was particularly...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Outgoing Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena leaves lasting legacy

Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena took to the lectern Dec. 12 to address Town Council one last time while in office. “This town, at one time, they would laugh at this town,” Polisena told the five-member council. “Not any more. People, they want to move into this town.”
JOHNSTON, RI
Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon

On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
FALL RIVER, MA
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes

Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

