whatsupnewp.com
Discovering the history of Newport: A guide to the city’s street names and landmarks
The streets and landmarks of Newport are filled with stories from over 300 years of history. From the founders and heroes to the early settlers, the names of these streets and landmarks pay tribute to the rich history of this city. While this is just a small selection, it serves...
whatsupnewp.com
Have an event in Newport County to promote? Submit it here
Are you hosting, organizing, and/or planning an event in Newport County?. The What’sUpNewp Event Calendar is the go-to spot for tens of thousands of local residents and visitors to discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island. But we’re in search of...
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown Town Council considers building the first roundabout at Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise intersection
The Town of Middletown is considering building a roundabout at the intersection of Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise avenues. The 90-foot, single-lane roundabout is being proposed as a way to improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians, and to create a new gateway to the Sachuest Beaches. At a Town...
whatsupnewp.com
A look at the fascinating history of Newport
Newport has a long history filled with firsts and unique accomplishments. From its early days as a colonial capital to its modern-day status as a cultural hub, Newport has always been a place of significance in the United States. One of the oldest structures in Newport is the White Horse...
whatsupnewp.com
New Year, New Job? Here are 100+ job opportunities available right now in Newport County
Are you looking for a new job in Newport County? Look no further! There are a variety of exciting job opportunities available right now in the area, ranging from entry-level positions to experienced roles in a variety of industries. Whether you’re seeking a part-time gig or a full-time career, there’s...
newportthisweek.com
Real Estate Transactions: December 19 – 23
Real Estate Transactions from December 19 to December 23. 44 Everett St. was sold by Audrey Grimes to Russell & Susan Poe for $1,535,000. 54 Callender Ave. was sold by James & Claire Hall, Trustees of the James & Claire Hall Trusts to Kelsey Patnaude for $795,000. 6 Katzman Pl....
whatsupnewp.com
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 11
On January 11, the Newport City Council will convene in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall for a Regular City Council Meeting. This consent calendar includes the minutes of the December 14 meeting, the appointment of Scott Wheeler as the official Tree Warden, and the renewal of several licenses including billiard and pool tables, mechanical amusement devices, and a tattoo license. The Council will also receive a communication from the Town of Jamestown regarding the future of Gould Island.
Valley Breeze
Old Benny’s headquarters being marketed for warehousing opportunities
SMITHFIELD – All options are still on the table where the old Benny’s headquarters used to be at 340 Waterman Ave., near the North Providence town line, but developers are currently focusing on the hot market for warehousing opportunities. Dustin Slocum, of MTG Marketing LLC, which has been...
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown resident named Vice President, Retail Operations Team Lead at BankNewport
BankNewport has announced the promotion of Alison K. Hanson to the role of vice president, retail operations team lead. In this position, Hanson will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the Retail Administration Department and will work to develop and maintain the branch procedure manual. She will also...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
whatsupnewp.com
Newport receives $15.8 million in loans for clean and drinking water projects
The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank has announced that it has provided $15.8 million in loans for clean and drinking water projects in the City of Newport. The funding will be used to upgrade the Long Wharf Pump Station and replace water mains and lead service lines in the city. Jeffrey...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s On The Agenda: Middletown Planning Board’s Jan. 11 meeting
The Middletown Planning Board will hold a meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held in the Town Council Chambers and can also be accessed by video/telephone conference call. The agenda for the meeting includes the approval of minutes from previous meetings, correspondence, continuances,...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Marie Elizabeth Paiva
Marie E. (Stricker) Paiva, 86, of Middletown, RI, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was the wife of Arthur Joseph Paiva. Born in Baltimore, MD on January 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Isabel (Mason) Stricker. Marie served in the US Air Force...
independentri.com
Local heating company comes through for family in need
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As co-owner of Superior Comfort Inc., Sherry Ledsworth has made many calls while helping provide the state heating, A/C, geothermal and air quality utilities. Though, reaching out to Devin McKnight to inform her that her family would be receiving a new heating system was particularly...
johnstonsunrise.net
Outgoing Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena leaves lasting legacy
Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena took to the lectern Dec. 12 to address Town Council one last time while in office. “This town, at one time, they would laugh at this town,” Polisena told the five-member council. “Not any more. People, they want to move into this town.”
Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon
On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
newbedfordguide.com
MassDoT to close bridge over the Acushnet River for years to facilitate replacement operations
Closure will begin on Monday, January 9, and is needed to facilitate bridge replacement operations. Bridge is anticipated to be closed through September 2025 with detours in place. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will begin work on the Hamlin Street Bridge located over the Acushnet River...
eastgreenwichnews.com
New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes
Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
