Read full article on original website
Related
Map: The states hiking minimum wage for 2023
Millions of Americans got a raise this week, as minimum wage increases in 23 states and Washington, D.C. went into effect. Why it matters: The biggest factor driving the increases was inflation — 13 states tie their minimum wage rate to the Consumer Price Index, as Wolters Kluwer notes in a new analysis. Other states had increases set by legislation or ballot initiatives.
Lots of layoffs, few jobless claims
Two headlines over the last 24 hours sum up the labor market in a nutshell. Driving the news: Amazon announced Wednesday it will lay off more than 18,000 workers, the latest in a string of such announcements from major employers. Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported this morning that only 204,000...
Crypto Lender Genesis lays off 30% of staff, report
Genesis Trading has laid off 30% of its staff as it continues to consider a bankruptcy filing, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: If Genesis goes under, it could mean that the contagion from FTX has not been resolved. Further, as a subsidiary of the Digital Currency Group, there's the looming threat that its fall could also take down a mainstay of the blockchain industry.
Medicare Part B oversight gaps cost millions of dollars
Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize millions in savings because of gaps in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' oversight of the Part B program, according to a federal watchdog report released Tuesday. Driving the news: The federal health department's Office of the Inspector General looked at...
CMS allows Medicaid to address unmet social needs
The Biden administration on Wednesday gave states more leeway to cover services addressing health-related social needs under their Medicaid programs. Why it matters: Addressing "social determinants" like housing, transportation and food security could reduce hospital admissions and overall health spending. But researchers have questioned whether the cost of such interventions may eclipse the potential savings.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 1