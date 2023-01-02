Read full article on original website
Opinion: Leaving My Narcissistic Abuser Was The Most Important Choice Of My Entire Life
All the voices of my coworkers blended into a murmur as I stared blankly at my computer screen. Focusing was next to impossible. It had been two weeks since I had finally left my abusive, narcissistic ex-boyfriend.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Opinion: How To Tell When A Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone, and we are in the early stages of the relationship, it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we will hold on to that person.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Be Able To Have A Healthy Partnership
From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas about love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.
Opinion: Trying To Convince An Emotionally Unavailable Person To Open Up Is Impossible
This morning, I saw a memory on my social media feed from ten years ago. It’s a selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the bookstore floor. We are both grinning from ear to ear, and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.
Opinion: If Someone Stops Mentioning Future Plans They Are Losing Interest In The Relationship
College was the first time in my life when I got dumped. My ex-boyfriend Andrew and I were at a party dancing, laughing, and putting on the outward appearance of having a blast. When the party ended, we returned to his dorm room, and he told me that he didn’t like me “that way” anymore.
Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People
When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.
Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships
My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
Opinion: People In Committed Relationships Are More Desirable Than Single Individuals
A few years ago, I had a coworker with whom I was somewhat friends, named Sarah. The two of us would hang out now and then after work, which usually involved hitting up a happy hour and complaining about our job. Her boyfriend Blake often joined us near the tail end of the evening, and he was absolutely lovely.
Opinion: Why Some Women Have Stopped Dating
“We don’t want everything in our lives to be easy. We want everything in our lives to be worth the effort.” ~Denis Morton. I want a relationship, but I get on a dating app and immediately question that statement. Do I want a relationship? If this is how I find one, is it actually worth it?
Opinion: Rebuilding Trust Requires Two People Who Are Committed To Their Relationship
There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Position Themselves As An Expert During Any Interaction
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. It will be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
Opinion: People Cling Onto Unrealistic Expectations For Relationships
As a former “hopeless romantic,” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a specific idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”
Opinion: Many People Struggle To Cut Complete Ties With An Ex
For years, one of my ex-boyfriends remained a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go, and he would serve as a friend, but when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.
