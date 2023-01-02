ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Be Able To Have A Healthy Partnership

From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas about love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships

My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: Why Some Women Have Stopped Dating

“We don’t want everything in our lives to be easy. We want everything in our lives to be worth the effort.” ~Denis Morton. I want a relationship, but I get on a dating app and immediately question that statement. Do I want a relationship? If this is how I find one, is it actually worth it?

