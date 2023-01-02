ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Cubs agree to deal with ex-World Series champion slugger

The Chicago Cubs’ splashy offseason continues. Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Cubs have agreed to a free agent deal with veteran slugger Eric Hosmer. Rogers notes that the Cubs will only be paying Hosmer the minimum salary since the San Diego Padres are still on the hook for the final three... The post Cubs agree to deal with ex-World Series champion slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Jim Harbaugh Update

Jim Harbaugh is an alma mater man. Panthers owner David Tepper has spoken with the Michigan coach regarding the team’s head-coaching job.  The talk was an informal conversation and not a job interview. The responses to this tweet seem to give Harbaugh — the former Panthers ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
TBS makes decision on Dana White’s ‘Power Slap’ show

UFC president Dana White was recently caught on video exchanging slaps with his wife during a physical altercation, and the timing of the incident could not have been worse for White’s upcoming reality show. White is getting set to launch the Power Slap League, which is a competition consisting of of two people alternating slaps... The post TBS makes decision on Dana White’s ‘Power Slap’ show appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
Meet Tarah Murrey, New Texas Rangers Pro Marcus Semien’s Wife

As the 2023 MLB season is set to begin, the attention is on Marcus Semien and his family after signing a $175.0 million deal with the Texas Rangers. The shortstop’s high school sweetheart and wife, Tarah Murrey, knows the ups and downs of athletic life. Apart from growing up in a family of professional athletes, she’s got her own experience to boast about. With Semien’s career taking him to different franchises, she’s helped the family adjust wherever they move while balancing motherhood. So we shed more light on the background of Marcus Semien’s wife in this Tarah Murrey wiki.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WATCH: Sports Wagering Now Legal In Ohio

Ohio now has 15 online sportsbooks and 9 in-person retail sportsbooks, including Hollywood Casino Toledo. BetOhio.com covers all things sports wagering for the state.
OHIO STATE

