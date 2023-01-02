Shanna Moakler tells PEOPLE her mother Gail was her "best friend and I will miss her every day of my life" Shanna Moakler is mourning the death of her beloved mother Gail. The television personality shared with PEOPLE that Gail has died at age 77. "I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences," she shares. "My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be." "As a mother she was loving,...

2 DAYS AGO