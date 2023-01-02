ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National League Team Reportedly Looking To Snatch Red Sox Top Prospects For Pitcher

Should the Red Sox consider making a move?

The Boston Red Sox have been looking for a trade partner so far this offseason and it sounds like a National League squad may be interested.

Boston has been looking to improve its starting rotation -- especially after losing fireballer Nathan Eovaldi to the Texas Rangers -- and the Miami Marlins after plenty of young, team-controlled hurlers that the Red Sox could consider.

The Red Sox and Marlins have been connected at points this offseason with Boston reportedly showing interest in infielder Joey Wendle, but Boston also may be interested in a Marlins pitcher and if the two sides were to come to terms on a deal, it sounds like Miami has its eyes on either Triston Casas or Ceddane Rafaela, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

"The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner," Jackson said. "The Marlins appear open to dealing a significant player on their roster for first baseman Triston Casas, a former Plantation American Heritage standout who is Boston’s No. 2 prospect, according to MLB.com. Miami may be willing to part with one of their frontline starting pitchers for Casas, who was selected 26th overall in the 2018 draft.

Another Red Sox prospect of potential interest to the Marlins: Ceddane Rafaela, Boston’s No. 3 overall prospect. He profiles as a center fielder or shortstop. But Rafaela, 22, isn’t projected to be a significant big league contributor until 2024, and the Marlins want to prioritize improving the 2023 team."

Miami's starting rotation is full of young hurlers with bright futures. Two players that stand out are Trevor Rogers and Pablo Lopez.

Rogers was an All-Star in 2021 and finished the year with an impressive 2.64 ERA as he finished second in the National League in the Rookie of the Year voting. The 25-year-old struggled in 2022 with a 4-11 record and 5.80 ERA but is primed for a bounce-back season in 2023 after showing plenty of promise.

Lopez is entering his sixth season and has had an ERA under 4.00 in each of his last three campaigns -- including an impressive 3.07 ERA in 2021. Lopez was 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 2022 and would fit in nicely in Boston's rotation.

There's no way to be sure whether Boston would deal Casas or Rafaela, but there could be a deal if the Red Sox wanted to.

