How to clear cache on your iPhone to speed up your device
Clearing your data, cache and cookies in your iPhone settings will automatically improve your phone's performance to get the results you want. Here's how to do it.
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Florida Congressman-elect Matt Gaetz conceded that Kevin McCarthy could eventually become House speaker despite stiff opposition, but that he would be a leader with a "straitjacket."
Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.
China's new foreign minister praises Americans, strikes friendly tone
The Chinese Communist Party has promoted its ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, to the position of foreign minister, striking a surprisingly friendly tone.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
House speaker battle: Profanities fly as Republican factions get heated over McCarthy speakership bid
Profanities flew during a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday regarding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakership.
Pelosi calls Republicans' attitude toward McCarthy's speakership 'frivolous, disrespectful and unworthy'
Outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Republicans' "cavalier attitude" toward electing a new speaker is "unworthy of this institution" as voting heads into its seventh round.
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger's family believes police arrested the wrong suspect for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a report.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting during an Indiana traffic stop a month after the slayings.
McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he wouldn't care if speaker stalemate ends with Democrat leading the House
Kevin McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he would not mind if Democrat Hakeem Jeffries were to win the speakership in a plurality vote due to the stalemate over McCarthy's bid.
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger seen for the first time in Pennsylvania since his arrest Friday for the grisly deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Idaho murder suspect could be a 'moron' who made textbook mistakes, criminal profiler says
Acquaintances are describing the Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger as a genius, but a profiler believes he "looks like a moron" if the allegations are true.
Trump's inability to lift Kevin McCarthy in speaker race leaves media asking 'what power does he really have?'
Critics have drawn attention to former President Trump's inability to sway the 20 GOP rebel lawmakers who are blocking his choice, Kevin McCarthy, for House speaker.
Howard Stern makes bold prediction on McCarthy’s potential House speakership: GOP ‘kooks’ won’t give it to him
Satellite radio host Howard Stern predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will not become Speaker of the House thanks to "kooks" in his party.
Reporter calls out Biden for complaining of 'poison' politics while smearing Republicans as 'segregationists'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced scrutiny after President Biden called for an end to "poison" politics despite smearing Republicans as racists in 2022.
Utah police find eight dead people, including 5 minors, inside home
Enoch city police in Utah performed a welfare check at a home on the 4900 block of Albert Drive, where they found three adults and five children dead, all appearing to have gunshot wounds, according to reports.
Cruz: House Speaker fight due to 'disappointing' election and because GOP doesn't 'follow orders' like Dems
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on his podcast that the ongoing House Speaker battle was due to the GOP's "disappointing" November election results.
