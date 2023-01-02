Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo man uses his SUV to deliver groceries & other essentials to hardest-hit communities after storm, in honor of late friend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the clean-up and rebuild continue, many people are coming together as the City of Good Neighbors. That includes one Buffalo man who is continuing to fill his SUV with groceries and other supplies to the hardest hit communities. Mark Johnson, a Buffalo resident, is making...
Western New York Drivers Have Been Making A Huge Mistake
After years of making this winter mistake, people are telling us to stop. But if you live in Buffalo, New York, it may be difficult to change this habit. Admittedly, I have been doing this for years and have never had a problem personally, but maybe it’s time to change my ways before I do.
Western New York’s First Snow Of 2023 Will Happen This Weekend
It is beginning to look a lot like winter across Western New York. After several days of well-above temperatures to kick off 2023 this weekend, the weather will return to normal as a cold front is set to move across the area. We will see some snow with that cold...
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
‘A cascading failure’: Blizzard that left tens of thousands without heat hit some in Buffalo harder
The Blizzard of 2022 hit Buffalo and other parts of the region with a ferocity not seen in at least 45 years. While there is scant data available, the historic storm appears to have had a particularly devastating impact on Black people in the city. The majority of those who...
USS The Sullivans takes on almost 30 inches of water after blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that the ice and snow has melted following last month's blizzard teams were able to assess the damage at Buffalo's Naval Park. USS The Sullivans took on water, almost 30 inches in some spots. It's a ship that has already been going through plenty of...
Have You Seen The Damar Hamlin House In Western New York?
The support for Damar Hamlin has poured in from all over the world, but it is, without a doubt, most evident in our Buffalo community.
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel
The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
A Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County for Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather cools down again, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo,...
Found 20 feet from home, Morris Singer Jr., 65, dies during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anytime Morris Singer Jr. entered a room, he was impossible to miss. "Anybody who knows my dad, he was just really flamboyant. He just loves his suits," said his son, Morris Singer III. "You could rarely catch him in a pair of jeans or sweatpants or...
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.
Buffalo Stores Struggle to Keep Up with Demand After Winter Storm Elliott. Buffalo, a city in Western New York, has been hit by a devastating winter storm that has killed dozens of people, trapped residents in their homes, and caused widespread power outages, water shortages, and food shortages.
A 12-Year-Old Buffalo Boy Is Still Missing After 2 Years
Police in Buffalo, NY still have not found a boy who has now been missing for more than 2 years. A family has suffered through two holiday seasons without their young loved one. In a few months, Jaylen M. Griffin will be turning 15, on April 22. He disappeared at the age of 12.
Brand New Rooftop Bar + Brewery Coming to Transit Road
A brand new rooftop bar and brewery are coming to Western New York and the plans are starting to be executed. If you are in Clarence, Amherst, Williamsville, or Northern Lancaster this will be a spot that you NEED to put on your radar.
He created a comic book, pizza lover paradise on Grand Island
Kevin Slachciak has loved comic books since he was six years old. A few years ago he turned his pizza place on Grand Island into a comic book lovers paradise
Staycation: Relax & Unwind at Buffalo’s Only 420-Friendly Airbnb
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Believe it or not, New Year’s resolution season is officially upon us. Time to start making lists, setting goals, and manifesting that “new year, new me” energy!
Order a t-shirt with Damar Hamlin-inspired design
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-based nonprofit 26 Shirts has released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design, with proceeds going towards Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation. The design has the words “Show Love — It Costs Nothing” with a hand holding up three fingers, in reference to Hamlin’s jersey number on the Bills.
Buffalo police looking for missing woman described as “vulnerable”
Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.
Buffalo VA Med Center pushes through Christmas weekend blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The VA Medical Center here in Buffalo has the duty of treating those who have served in the military but during the killer storm, it was also a lifeline for stranded people with children. Administrators proudly say the staff pitched to keep the holiday spirit alive for all those who were stuck at the center.
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
