4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel

The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
A 12-Year-Old Buffalo Boy Is Still Missing After 2 Years

Police in Buffalo, NY still have not found a boy who has now been missing for more than 2 years. A family has suffered through two holiday seasons without their young loved one. In a few months, Jaylen M. Griffin will be turning 15, on April 22. He disappeared at the age of 12.
Staycation: Relax & Unwind at Buffalo’s Only 420-Friendly Airbnb

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Believe it or not, New Year’s resolution season is officially upon us. Time to start making lists, setting goals, and manifesting that “new year, new me” energy!
Order a t-shirt with Damar Hamlin-inspired design

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-based nonprofit 26 Shirts has released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design, with proceeds going towards Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation. The design has the words “Show Love — It Costs Nothing” with a hand holding up three fingers, in reference to Hamlin’s jersey number on the Bills.
Buffalo VA Med Center pushes through Christmas weekend blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The VA Medical Center here in Buffalo has the duty of treating those who have served in the military but during the killer storm, it was also a lifeline for stranded people with children. Administrators proudly say the staff pitched to keep the holiday spirit alive for all those who were stuck at the center.
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?

Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

