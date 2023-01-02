Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
Positive Update Provided On Damar Hamlin’s Condition Following Collapse
After nearly 24 hours of waiting, some good news has finally been reported on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. “I just spoke to Dorrian Glenn, Damar Hamlin’s uncle, who said that his nephew is on a ventilator to help him breathe,” Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com tweeted Tuesday. “Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday.
NFL Will Not Resume Postponed Game Between Bills & Bengals
The NFL is not expected to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, per the Associated Press. Now that we are thankfully getting positive word on the health of Damar Hamlin, the logistics are moving front and center. This always felt like the expected outcome with such a packed schedule lying ahead between Week 18 and the Wild Card round. It leaves the league to figure out how to determine the AFC’s top seed since Monday night’s game was a massive player in sorting it out. There have been rumors floating about adding an extra team to the playoffs in each conference or even having a neutral-site AFC Championship game. While these feel unlikely, the NFL will have to make some announcements to determine how we move forward from such an odd circumstance.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Huskies Land Transfer RB Dillon Johnson
Washington has received their second commitment from a transfer portal running back
Bob Costas Disagrees With ‘Generalization’ About Damar Hamlin’s Injury
There was a popular take within the sports world about NFL player safety after Damar Hamlin went down Monday night in Cincinnati. Bob Costas isn’t on board with it. Hamlin had a cardiac arrest and needed to have his heartbeat restored at Paycor Stadium after making a first-quarter hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. As the scary situation unraveled, many pointed to Hamlin’s collapse as another example of the athletic brutality that can only be found in the NFL.
Lions vs. Packers draws referee Brad Rogers and his officiating crew
Whenever there is a primetime game in Green Bay, it feels like officiating plays a role in the outcome of the game. That’s also true whenever the Detroit Lions play the Packers, no matter when or where. From a phantom hands-to-the-face penalty to an offensive pass interference call against...
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington saved Damar Hamlin's life on the field, head coach says
Just seconds after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest on Monday, medical personnel swarmed onto the field in an immediate response that has been widely credited for the player's steps toward recovery.
Patriots Player Takes Issue With Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
Patriots rookie Jack Jones is among many who believe Skip Bayless went too far Monday night. The FS1 broadcaster and “Undisputed” co-host is under fire for a tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals before having his heartbeat restored. Bayless later issued an apology, but his initial tweet might’ve caused irreparable damage.
Mac Jones Wowed By Damar Hamlin’s First Question After Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Damar Hamlin suffered the most frightening injury in recent NFL history during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. When the Buffalo safety awoke three days later, the first thing he wanted to know was how that game had ended. Doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center said...
Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Ruled OUT for Week 18 vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. It was an underwhelming rookie regular season for Skyy Moore. The second-round pick is currently sixth on the team’s depth chart, and it feels like there is no guarantee he is on the roster on opening day in 2023. The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a victory against the Raiders on Saturday, which would give Moore an extra week to get right ahead of their postseason push.
Patriots Players Among Top Donors To Damar Hamlin Charity
Prior to Monday night, Damar Hamlin had received roughly $2,900 in donations to his charitable toy drive, eclipsing the desired goal of $2,500. Less than a day later, the donation counter stood at just over $4 million — with the help of some New England Patriots players. Hamlin suffered...
Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds To Criticism, Slights Jeff Saturday
Kayvon Thibodeaux apparently has no idea who coaches the Colts, the team the Giants throttled this past Sunday at MetLife Stadium. That’s the claim the rookie defensive end is making in wake of the heat he caught in Week 17. Thibodeaux celebrated a sack of Nick Foles with on-field snow angels as the Indianapolis quarterback writhed in pain on the turf. Jeff Saturday called the Oregon product’s actions “trash” and wished Colts offensive linemen took it upon themselves to stand up for Foles.
Troy Aikman Credits ESPN, Joe Buck For Handling Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The NFL world came together following Monday’s traumatic incident, and Troy Aikman on Thursday made his first public comments since the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals broadcast. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday?s Bills-Bengals game, which was later postponed by the NFL Players Association. Damar’s father, Mario Hamlin provided an optimistic update Wednesday as the Bills prepare for their Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots, though there is doubt the AFC East contest plays as scheduled at Highmark Stadium as the status of the team’s Week 17 game remains up in the air.
How Speculated Option For Bills-Bengals Game Might Impact AFC Standings
There’s no debating the well-being of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains of the utmost concern for the NFL with Week 18 approaching. The scary incident took hold of the NFL community Monday night when Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest on the field and needed to be transported to a Cincinnati hospital.
Bills-Bengals Game: NFL Announces Update After Damar Hamlin Injury
The sports world made it clear Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was its top priority in the hours following a scary incident on “Monday Night Football.”. And after the NFL acknowledged the same late Monday night, the league followed up with an announcement Tuesday afternoon regarding a potential resumption of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Saints TE Juwan Johnson Limited in Practice on Thursday
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (quad) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Johnson was missing from practice on Wednesday, so seeing him limited today is a promising sign for his potential availability on Sunday. There’s a possibility that Johnson is the team’s starting tight end next season after having a productive 2022. He’s been a vital red zone target within the offense, catching seven touchdown passes so far this season, good for third-most among tight ends in the NFL.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0