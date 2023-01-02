Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State’s STNA Class begins Jan. 26
GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training beginning Jan. 26. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East FFA members earn grants
CASSTOWN — Three $1,000 grants have been awarded to Miami East-MVCTC FFA members Wyatt Black, Connor Maxson and Madison Maxson by the National FFA Organization. The SAE Grant is designed to help FFA members create and enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), a requirement that all FFA members must complete.
miamivalleytoday.com
January FFA Member of the Month
CASSTOWN — The January 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Wyatt Black. He is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are Kris and Becky Black of Piqua. Black was selected because of his overall contribution to the varied...
miamivalleytoday.com
CBC’s first donation of 2023
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights donor William “Wes” Westmoreland uncorked 2023 by making his 50th lifetime blood donation ON Jan. 2 at the Dayton Community Blood Center and is leading the way as the first CBC blood donor of the New Year. CBC was closed on New...
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers
99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
Fox 19
Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As messages of love and support continue to come in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Cincy Shirts is selling specialized shirts to benefit his charity foundation. The three shirts have a simple yet powerful message - togetherness. Cincy Shirts announced Wednesday that 100% of the proceeds...
wvxu.org
Local schools prepare for a return to class amid a rise in respiratory illnesses
Dr. Joseph Bailey is TriHealth's pediatric medical director and deals with illnesses in kids and teens on a daily basis. He says this year has been a bit different. Although a high number of kids coming into his office with flu-like symptoms is a regular occurrence around this time of year, Dr. Bailey has seen a noticeable rise in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
miamivalleytoday.com
First baby born at UVMC in 2023
TROY — The first baby of 2023 was born at Upper Valley Medical Center earlier this week on Tuesday. Arlando Eugene Jones was welcomed into the world by his parents Ashley Fry and Stranton Jones, of Troy, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:40 a.m. Arlando weighed 8-pounds and 11-ounces at birth and was 21-inches-long.
2 injured at VFW Post 8312 in Beavercreek
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured at the VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 on Wednesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two people were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries. The VFW Post said in a social media post that the VFW would be “closed until further notice.” It is not […]
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Jan 5-8
Events are happening across the Dayton area this weekend, Jan. 5-8.
miamivalleytoday.com
Test Your Well Fair at Miami East High School
CASSTOWN — Is your home’s well more than 40 years old? Is it less than 50 feet deep? Has it been more than a year since the water was tested? If you answered yes to any of these questions, bring a well water sample so that in less than 30 minutes you can learn if there might be a hazardous level of nitrate in your drinking water.
dayton.com
Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion
Warped Wing Brewing Company is launching a new brand identity amid ongoing expansion. The company is refreshing its design across all products, taprooms, content and merchandise, according to a press release. “The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes...
miamivalleytoday.com
OSU Extension offers Dining with Diabetes class
TROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is offering a Dining with Diabetes Class. The program consists of four sessions covering a variety of food and diabetes related topics. Participants will receive a kit to cook the food in their own homes along with other incentives for participating. All classes are free and held virtually. Classes start Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. Participation is free, with registration required.
miamivalleytoday.com
St. James Episcopal Church serving for 200 years
PIQUA — In June of 1811 Col. John Johnston moved to upper Piqua. To the left of his home were a cemetery and a cabin that the first Episcopal Church services were held in. Later, the Winan and Johnston families deeded this land to the Methodists and they built a church on it. At this time, the Episcopals started meeting in the homes of the parishioners. After the Methodists built a church in downtown Piqua, the land was deeded back to the Episcopals.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek
Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location today in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Boys/Girls Basketball Roundup
DAYTON — The Troy boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter for a 57-51 win over Stebbins in MVL action. That sets up a big game Thursday, when the Trojans host Piqua in matchup of one loss MVL teams. Troy is now 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms
You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
