miamivalleytoday.com
Darke County singles invited to VFW dance
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Veterans Memorial VFW Post 7262 is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is being held on Saturday, Jan. 14. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance lasts from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person and the band will be Triple Nickel.
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State’s STNA Class begins Jan. 26
GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training beginning Jan. 26. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
miamivalleytoday.com
Vodka, gin from A.M. Scott Distillery available for pre-order
TROY — Handcrafted spirits from A.M. Scott Distillery are now available for pre-order, online or in person at Provisions Co. on South Mulberry Street. “Right now, we’re pre-ordering,” distillery owner Anthony Scott said. “We will be able to sell spirits starting April 1 at our location.”
miamivalleytoday.com
OSU Extension offers Dining with Diabetes class
TROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is offering a Dining with Diabetes Class. The program consists of four sessions covering a variety of food and diabetes related topics. Participants will receive a kit to cook the food in their own homes along with other incentives for participating. All classes are free and held virtually. Classes start Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. Participation is free, with registration required.
miamivalleytoday.com
“O Brother, Where Art Thou?” shows at Hayner Center
TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn and soda. All films are free and open to the public.
miamivalleytoday.com
Test Your Well Fair at Miami East High School
CASSTOWN — Is your home’s well more than 40 years old? Is it less than 50 feet deep? Has it been more than a year since the water was tested? If you answered yes to any of these questions, bring a well water sample so that in less than 30 minutes you can learn if there might be a hazardous level of nitrate in your drinking water.
miamivalleytoday.com
January FFA Member of the Month
CASSTOWN — The January 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Wyatt Black. He is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are Kris and Becky Black of Piqua. Black was selected because of his overall contribution to the varied...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East FFA members earn grants
CASSTOWN — Three $1,000 grants have been awarded to Miami East-MVCTC FFA members Wyatt Black, Connor Maxson and Madison Maxson by the National FFA Organization. The SAE Grant is designed to help FFA members create and enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), a requirement that all FFA members must complete.
miamivalleytoday.com
CBC’s first donation of 2023
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights donor William “Wes” Westmoreland uncorked 2023 by making his 50th lifetime blood donation ON Jan. 2 at the Dayton Community Blood Center and is leading the way as the first CBC blood donor of the New Year. CBC was closed on New...
miamivalleytoday.com
St. Paul’s Church donates to 5 local nonprofits
PIQUA — “On Sunday Dec. 11, 2022, St. Paul’s Church, located at 500 N. Downing St. in Piqua, made generous donations to five local nonprofits,” according to a press release from St. John’s Church. The donations were distributed during the morning service, at which time...
miamivalleytoday.com
First baby born at UVMC in 2023
TROY — The first baby of 2023 was born at Upper Valley Medical Center earlier this week on Tuesday. Arlando Eugene Jones was welcomed into the world by his parents Ashley Fry and Stranton Jones, of Troy, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:40 a.m. Arlando weighed 8-pounds and 11-ounces at birth and was 21-inches-long.
miamivalleytoday.com
St. James Episcopal Church serving for 200 years
PIQUA — In June of 1811 Col. John Johnston moved to upper Piqua. To the left of his home were a cemetery and a cabin that the first Episcopal Church services were held in. Later, the Winan and Johnston families deeded this land to the Methodists and they built a church on it. At this time, the Episcopals started meeting in the homes of the parishioners. After the Methodists built a church in downtown Piqua, the land was deeded back to the Episcopals.
miamivalleytoday.com
Council appoints boards, commissions members
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council made nominations for which individuals they think are qualified and appropriate to sit on the councils and committees for the city of Tipp City Tuesday night. The first appointment made was the appointment of Allen Worthen to the Board of Zoning Appeals...
miamivalleytoday.com
Parents address BOE on Dec. 7 shooting threat
TIPP CITY — A lot of information came to light at the Tipp City Board of Education’s emergency meeting Wednesday evening regarding a Dec. 7, 2022, incident involving a Tippecanoe Middle School student who allegedly made a threat to shoot up the Tipp City school. The emergency meeting...
miamivalleytoday.com
Elizabeth-Bethel Road to be closed
BETHEL — Elizabeth-Bethel Road will be closed between Gearhart Road and Rudy Road for tree removal. The road will be closed from Friday, Jan. 6, at 9 a.m. until Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. The road will be closed 24 hours a day through these dates. For more...
miamivalleytoday.com
Seventh-grader wins Miami East Spelling Bee
CASSTOWN — A seventh-grader at Miami East Junior High won the school’s Spelling Bee on Dec. 16, 2022. There were 42 students entered into the spelling bee which was organized by Jodi Metzger. The Spelling Bee Champion is seventh-grade student Kenzie Rich, daughter of Heather and Eric Rich,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City student charged after threat
TIPP CITY — A Tippecanoe Middle School student has been charged after allegedly making threats to shoot up the Tipp City school in early December 2022. According to a Tipp City Police report, the student was questioned by police on Dec. 8, 2022. During that conversation with police, the student admitted to saying they would shoot up the school if they could and named targeted individuals and weapons they had in mind to use during the assault. The student told the responding police officer they were giving an “honest response to the questions, but wouldn’t actually do it,” the report said.
miamivalleytoday.com
Commissioners award inmate healthcare services contract
TROY – Tuesday morning, the Miami County Commissioners awarded the inmate healthcare services contract to Team Health/Premier Physician Services Inc. for the jail and incarceration facility for their services in providing healthcare to inmates. The cost of the services is $30,833.33 per month. The contract automatically renews for two...
miamivalleytoday.com
Fourth person charged in Troy park shooting
PIQUA — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Troy Community Park on Aug. 24, 2022. Bruce A. Harms, 50, of Piqua, was taken into custody by Piqua Police Monday afternoon, Jan. 2, after he was recognized by police for having a warrant out for his arrest and he is now incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. According to the Miami County Jail’s website, Harms is facing numerous charges, including aggravated murder_premeditated, a first-degree felony; conspiracy_plan with others, a second-degree felony; felonious assault_weapon or ordinance, a second-degree felony; a probation/parole violation; driving under OVI suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; failure to appear, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree felony.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tippecanoe boys basketball shuts down Sidney in MVL action
SIDNEY — It isn’t always easy. But, the Tippecanoe boys basketball team always finds a way to finish. And Tuesday’s 39-24 win over Sidney in MVL action to improve to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the MVL was another great example of that. Against West Carrollton, Tipp...
