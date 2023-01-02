TIPP CITY — A Tippecanoe Middle School student has been charged after allegedly making threats to shoot up the Tipp City school in early December 2022. According to a Tipp City Police report, the student was questioned by police on Dec. 8, 2022. During that conversation with police, the student admitted to saying they would shoot up the school if they could and named targeted individuals and weapons they had in mind to use during the assault. The student told the responding police officer they were giving an “honest response to the questions, but wouldn’t actually do it,” the report said.

