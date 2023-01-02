Read full article on original website
Magic Wish Gone Terribly Wrong In Your First Look At ‘Specs’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Specs #3, the next issue of their mysterious new series from writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer Jim Campbell. Ted is behind bars at the police station after his wrongful arrest, but he’s unfortunately far from...
Don’t Let The Wrong One In: Previewing ‘Little Monsters’ #9
“As the vampires continue to discover startling secrets about the Elders’ actions in the past, the deadly fallout continues in their present. Will the vampires burn everything to the ground now that they know the truth? And who is going to save Ray from his human captors?”. Little Monsters...
Preview: Back With The Top Dog – ‘Strontium Dog: Search & Destroy 2’
The second volume of Johnny Alpha’s classic adventures from early 2000 AD by the classic team of Wagner, Grant, and Ezquerra…. It started in Search & Destroy Volume 1, reprinting the very earliest adventures of Johnny Alpha, THE Strontium Dog, from the pages of Starlord comic. Now, with volume 2, he’s moved over to 2000 AD to continue all those epic adventures, going on to become one of 2000 AD‘s favourite characters, all thanks to the tight cowboy sci-fi writing of John Wagner and Alan Grant and the unmistakable brilliance of Carlos Ezquerra on art.
Previewing Titan Comics’ ‘Blade Runner 2039’ #2
A figure from Ash’s distant past drags the disgraced and battle-weary ex-Blade Runner back into action. Blade Runner 2039 #2 is out Wednesday January 11th, 2023 from Titan Comics.
The End Of The Spider-Verse Rages On In ‘Spider-Man’ #4 Preview
“The End of the Spider-Verse” rages on! Yes, that really happened last issue. The tremors will be felt until it all ends. That’s truly all we can say until you read #3.”. Spider-Man #4 is out Tuesday 4th January from Marvel.
Preview: Brandon Easton And Hendry Prasetya’s ‘Kamen Rider: Zero-One’ #2
“NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he’s saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…”
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 5
After a couple episodes trying to figure out what it wanted to do this season, it seems Doom Patrol returned back to the core of what made it special. Even more than its sister show, Titans, Doom Patrol is about trauma and character growth. The show excels when it showcases this growth through weird and quirky plots and storylines. This week’s episode, which had the Doom Patrol age back to their teenage and adolescent selves, was just the right amount of goofiness to prepare for the seriousness to come as the season’s main villain begins to emerge.
The Living Dead Cause Chaos in Your First Look At ‘Grim’ #7
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Grim #7, the next issue in their series from writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Flaviano, colorist Rico Renzi, and letterer Tom Napolitano. As the highly anticipated second arc continues, Jess’s means of moving between the world of the living and the realm of...
Preview: Reflecting On Horrors Left Behind In ‘The Collector– Unit 731’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Collector: Unit 731 TPB, out tomorrow from co-writer Rod Monteiro, co-writer/artist Will Conrad, and colorist Marco Lesko. ‘A man can go by many names, and when someone has been around as long as Michael, he can gain more than just a few aliases. Now he’s Michael Smith, but back in the 1940s he went by James. When the obituary for John, who Michael met during WWII, comes up in the paper, Michael finds himself reflecting on a lifetime he left behind–and the horrors and experimentation he, John, and others, endured at the infamous Manchuria-based Japanese facility known as Unit 731.’
Deconstructing Comics #758 ‘Ducks: Two Years In The Oil Sands’
What happens when a group of people must work in the middle of nowhere, with virtually no supervision or accountability? Generally it’s not a good situation, as Kate Beaton, now well-known as the creator of the web comic Hark! A Vagrant, found in her younger years when she got a job on Alberta’s oil sands. This week, Kumar and Dana discuss her memoir of the experience, entitled Ducks: Two Years on the Oil Sands.
Ryan Ottley Unleashes Titan In The Mind-Blowing Finale To ‘Hulk Planet’
In the pages of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s action-packed run of Hulk, Bruce Banner has jetted off to the far reaches of space and found a new home for himself—an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. On this Hulk Planet, Bruce is worshiped and enjoying a peace he’s never known… but where the Hulk goes, destruction follows.
Multiverse Of Few Possibilities: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol 8: Empire Of The Spider’
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ goes far too deep into the multiverse for an alternate future story before bringing it all to an end with a more hopeful story centered around Miles’s spot in the Marvel Universe. It’s not enough to make up for almost a year of stories that pulled from some of the worst aspects of how Marvel views Miles, but it’s at least a solid way to bring an end to a title that started with such a bright promise.
Preview: ‘The Steel Claw: The Cold Trail’ – More From One Of The Strangest British Heroes
Coming soon, more from the hero who needs to electrocute himself to use his powers… ah, the brilliant weirdness of classic Brit comics…. Yes, Louis Crandell is The Steel Claw, the perfect embodiment of all that was so magnificently strange about Brit comics of old. First of all, the...
Review: ‘The Sandman Universe Presents: Dead Boy Detectives’ #1 Is Scary Good Fun
DC has been smart about the Sandman Universe titles, keeping them to a minimum to make each one feel special. One of the most beloved Sandman spin-offs returns this week with Dead Boy Detectives #1, and let me tell you, this is worth it. Pornsak Pichetshote, Jeff Stokely, Miquel Muerto,...
Scout Comics Announces ‘We Wicked Ones’ For March 2023
Scout Comics has announced We Wicked Ones, due in march from writer LJ Duey, artist Paulo Mel, colorist Ander Záratenad, letterer crank!. Twenty years ago, the United States government and the superheroes of F.I.R.E. rounded up and burned every known witch alive. Only two young girls survived. All grown...
A Question Of Faith – Previewing ‘Spawn: Unwanted Violence’ #2
“MINISERIES PREMIERE – Information can be one of the most valuable resources in the world. It can also be one of the most difficult to obtain. Luckily for Spawn, he has the FREAK. The Freak is a master of getting what he needs out of a subject. But as the Freak works at extracting the whereabouts of “File F,” Al witnesses an act of senseless VIOLENCE-one that he can’t ignore.
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Comics
THE FUTURE IS NOW! Legendary Whilce Portacio returns to his iconic co-creation in an all-new tale that finally reveals the genesis of BISHOP’s time travel mission that pulled him from the future into the X-MEN’s present! BISHOP, MALCOLM and RANDALL, who make up the elite OMEGA SQUAD, have discovered a dark truth about the X.S.E. After a mission goes sideways, how far will they be willing to go to make this right? To the past—and beyond! Bishop will make the most shocking decision in X-MEN LEGENDS history that will redefine what you thought you knew about mutantkind’s future and the reason behind Bishop’s collision with the X-Men!
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of Ultraseven’ #5
“The last hopes of Earth have their hands at each other’s throats. Can anything pull them back from the edge—and even if they can, where could they go from here with the world turned against them? Decades-old questions are answered, oaths are broken and a new movement is forged—as THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN concludes!”
No One Dies Today In ‘Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker’ #3 Preview
“With the life of her brother at stake and a Worldbreaker determined never to break the world again, our young heroine must reassess everything she knows in a time of reversals and revelations. The origin of the Haarg! The true motivations of the High Priestess! The return of the man of stone! The deliverance of Jen! What will our heroine discover, and who will join her for the final battle?”
‘Grootfall’ Launches From Marvel In April 2023
Marvel Comics has revealed a teaser for something called Grootfall, coming next Spring. Stay tuned to Marvel on social media for more teasers about what’s next for the Guardians and be there for the full announcement.
