‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
Ohio gas prices rise: What it looks like in the Miami Valley
In Ohio, gas prices rose an average of almost 20 cents in two days, the AAA website said.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Vacant house consumed by fire in Dayton
A fire broke out around 11 p.m. at a house near North Jersey Street and East 3rd Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Sidney Daily News
First baby of 2023
Proud parents Craig and Amanda Dapore of Fort Loramie, Ohio, were the first to welcome a baby boy at the Wilson Health Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center in 2023. Baby Hendrix was born at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2023, the Wilson Health presented the family with special gifts from the Wilson Health gift shop and the Sweet Beginnings Baby Boutique.
WHIO Dayton
Local doctor weighs in on occupational cancer risk following death of Kettering firefighter
KETTERING — Memorial services were held Wednesday for fallen Kettering Firefighter and Paramedic Tracy Leach. Leach died on Christmas Eve from cancer she developed while on the job. She battled flames for more that two decades, which overtime can be hazardous for anyone. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked...
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
miamivalleytoday.com
First baby born at UVMC in 2023
TROY — The first baby of 2023 was born at Upper Valley Medical Center earlier this week on Tuesday. Arlando Eugene Jones was welcomed into the world by his parents Ashley Fry and Stranton Jones, of Troy, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:40 a.m. Arlando weighed 8-pounds and 11-ounces at birth and was 21-inches-long.
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State’s STNA Class begins Jan. 26
GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training beginning Jan. 26. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
WLWT 5
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Fire damages Winner Harvest Barn
A Wednesday morning fire damaged a local wedding and event venue. Firefighters from DeGraff, Quincy and Bellefontaine responded to a blaze at the Winner Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47, DeGraff. Property owner Renee Winner said she returned home from church about 9:30 a.m. and went to the barn to...
South Lebanon temporarily closing road for installation
A portion of a Warren County road will temporarily close for a water system to be installed.
miamivalleytoday.com
St. James Episcopal Church serving for 200 years
PIQUA — In June of 1811 Col. John Johnston moved to upper Piqua. To the left of his home were a cemetery and a cabin that the first Episcopal Church services were held in. Later, the Winan and Johnston families deeded this land to the Methodists and they built a church on it. At this time, the Episcopals started meeting in the homes of the parishioners. After the Methodists built a church in downtown Piqua, the land was deeded back to the Episcopals.
miamivalleytoday.com
Darke County singles invited to VFW dance
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Veterans Memorial VFW Post 7262 is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is being held on Saturday, Jan. 14. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance lasts from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person and the band will be Triple Nickel.
WHIO Dayton
Dayton Public Schools return to class today; Students and staff heavily advised to wear masks
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) are set to return to the classroom today, and all staff and students are heavily advised to wear masks again. The district says they are asking people to mask up because of an increase in sickness in Montgomery County, and the possibility of exposure to it over the holidays.
WHIO Dayton
2 men accused of breaking into AES Ohio substation; 1 facing charges
XENIA — A Xenia man is facing charges after he and another man allegedly broke into an AES Ohio substation in Greene County. On Wednesday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received an alarm through AES Ohio about a “terminal area,” Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7.
miamivalleytoday.com
Test Your Well Fair at Miami East High School
CASSTOWN — Is your home’s well more than 40 years old? Is it less than 50 feet deep? Has it been more than a year since the water was tested? If you answered yes to any of these questions, bring a well water sample so that in less than 30 minutes you can learn if there might be a hazardous level of nitrate in your drinking water.
