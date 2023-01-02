ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

First baby of 2023

Proud parents Craig and Amanda Dapore of Fort Loramie, Ohio, were the first to welcome a baby boy at the Wilson Health Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center in 2023. Baby Hendrix was born at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2023, the Wilson Health presented the family with special gifts from the Wilson Health gift shop and the Sweet Beginnings Baby Boutique.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
CELINA, OH
dayton.com

Kettering grocery store to close next month

Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
KETTERING, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

First baby born at UVMC in 2023

TROY — The first baby of 2023 was born at Upper Valley Medical Center earlier this week on Tuesday. Arlando Eugene Jones was welcomed into the world by his parents Ashley Fry and Stranton Jones, of Troy, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:40 a.m. Arlando weighed 8-pounds and 11-ounces at birth and was 21-inches-long.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison State’s STNA Class begins Jan. 26

GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training beginning Jan. 26. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
GREENVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
MAINEVILLE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Fire damages Winner Harvest Barn

A Wednesday morning fire damaged a local wedding and event venue. Firefighters from DeGraff, Quincy and Bellefontaine responded to a blaze at the Winner Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47, DeGraff. Property owner Renee Winner said she returned home from church about 9:30 a.m. and went to the barn to...
DE GRAFF, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

St. James Episcopal Church serving for 200 years

PIQUA — In June of 1811 Col. John Johnston moved to upper Piqua. To the left of his home were a cemetery and a cabin that the first Episcopal Church services were held in. Later, the Winan and Johnston families deeded this land to the Methodists and they built a church on it. At this time, the Episcopals started meeting in the homes of the parishioners. After the Methodists built a church in downtown Piqua, the land was deeded back to the Episcopals.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Darke County singles invited to VFW dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Veterans Memorial VFW Post 7262 is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is being held on Saturday, Jan. 14. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance lasts from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person and the band will be Triple Nickel.
GREENVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Test Your Well Fair at Miami East High School

CASSTOWN — Is your home’s well more than 40 years old? Is it less than 50 feet deep? Has it been more than a year since the water was tested? If you answered yes to any of these questions, bring a well water sample so that in less than 30 minutes you can learn if there might be a hazardous level of nitrate in your drinking water.
CASSTOWN, OH

