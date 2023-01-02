Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to Nominate Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Spirited’ Song for an Oscar (Video)
"It would make the next year of my life insufferable," he joked in a video shared to social media
Ryan Reynolds Fires Back at Hugh Jackman’s Oscar Diss: ‘Deepfakes’ in ‘Spirited’ Would ‘Love to Perform’
After Hugh Jackman begged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday not to nominate Ryan Reynolds’s standout song in the Apple TV+ musical “Spirited” for Best Original Song, Reynolds respectfully disagreed — and called Jackman out. In a video posted to Twitter on...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
How the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cinematographer Made a World of Water
This story about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “When I talk about how I came up, I didn’t see many female DPs,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw said during an interview about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ryan Coogler’s sequel to his groundbreaking 2018 blockbuster. “I went to AFI, and the year that I was accepted — we’re talking 2007, I believe — was the year that the most female DPs were accepted in the program. So it’s like, 28 of us and 11 were women. So I’m looking around me and I see myself reflected, and 10 other women internationally want to learn how to do this. So it was just great.”
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailers Roll Out Mood, Menace and Carnage (Video)
The first teaser trailers for “Evil Dead Rise” show off a very scary mother figure, which is great considering we are approaching the 10-year anniversary of Andrés Muschietti’s “Mama.”. Warner Bros. Discovery dropped two trailers this morning. The age-restricted red-band trailer features the tagline “Evil...
How ‘The Fabelmans’ Pieced Together Steven Spielberg’s Childhood With Editors Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar
TheWrap magazine: The longtime Spielberg collaborators recall the filmmaker telling them to cut one scene "really poorly" for novice authenticity
Why ‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann and Editor Jonathan Redmond Gave the Real Elvis the Last Word in the Film | ‘How I Did It’
The filmmakers break down the process of piecing together the buzzy biopic in TheWrap's "How I Did It"
‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ Follows Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall in an Unfiltered Look at West Hollywood Life (Video)
MTV has shared a first look at its new docuseries “The Real Friends of WeHo,” which will premiere Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. The show follows a group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in West Hollywood. The group includes celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, “Surviving Compton” and “Insecure” actor Curtis Hamilton, Buttah Skincare CEO Dorión Renaud, OUTBound owner and TV host Jaymes Vaughan and social media influencer and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig.
Dave Bautista Relieved at Bidding Farewell to Drax: ‘I Want to Do More Dramatic Stuff’
Im so grateful for Drax. I love him. I just dont know if I want Drax to be my legacy the actor said his Guardians of the Galaxy character
How ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ Costume Designer Created New Gowns ‘In the Spirit of Christian Dior’
TheWrap magazine: Three-time Oscar winner Jenny Beavan ("Cruella," "Mad Max: Fury Road") explains how she added her own touch to classic designs
27 Films Are Competing for the Animated Feature Oscar – How Many Do You Know?
These are curious days for feature animation. Netflix scaled back its plans in the arena, while two years of releases straight to Disney+ during COVID and under Bob Chapek seem to have seriously devalued the once unstoppable Disney/Pixar animation empire. Universal, though, enjoyed one of the biggest hits ever with the near $1 billion juggernaut “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and also landed the year’s second-biggest animated release with “The Bad Guys.”
Why Rosie O’Donnell Turned Down Her Invite to ‘The View’ Tribute Show to Barbara Walters (Video)
"Yeah, they invited me, but I wasn't able to make it," O'Donnell said
‘SNL’ Sets Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan to Host in 2023
Musical guests for the first shows of the year include Sam Smith and Lil Baby
Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She Was Hospitalized: ‘It Was the Weirdest Thing’ (Video)
The incident occurred last month while the 70-year-old was filming an episode of "Night of Terror" with her son Jack
‘Foundation’ Season 2: First Teaser Trailer Promises New Characters and a Summer 2023 Release (Video)
The first season of “Foundation” ended in Nov. 2021, it’s now 2023. So you’re forgiven if you’d forgotten this beautiful show exists. Consider yourself reminded, as Apple TV+ announced Wednesday the series — adapted from the groundbreaking science fiction novels by Isaac Asimov — will return for its second season this summer.
How ‘Tár’ Cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister Gave the Camera an ‘Observational Attitude’
This interview with “Tár” cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. German cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister, best known for his collaborations with English director Terence Davies (“A Quiet Passion,” “The Deep Blue Sea”), has won both the top prize at Camerimage as well as the Gotham Award for “Tár,” Todd Field’s first directorial effort in 16 years. Even he seems a bit surprised by how everything has turned out.
How Guillermo del Toro Sold Netflix on a Twisted Version of ‘Pinocchio’
"We had at least two or three companies that looked like they were gonna say yes, and then they withdrew," del Toro says of his dark spin on the classic
Natasha Lyonne Is a ‘Human Lie Detector’ in Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Mystery-of-the-Week Series ‘Poker Face’
Peacock dropped the trailer for “Poker Face” Thursday, introducing Charlie, a woman on the run who has an uncanny ability to tell when people are lying to her and uses that skill to help solve murders and mysteries. The show, which marks the television debut of “Knives Out”...
