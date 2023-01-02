This story about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “When I talk about how I came up, I didn’t see many female DPs,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw said during an interview about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ryan Coogler’s sequel to his groundbreaking 2018 blockbuster. “I went to AFI, and the year that I was accepted — we’re talking 2007, I believe — was the year that the most female DPs were accepted in the program. So it’s like, 28 of us and 11 were women. So I’m looking around me and I see myself reflected, and 10 other women internationally want to learn how to do this. So it was just great.”

