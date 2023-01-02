ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
TheWrap

How the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cinematographer Made a World of Water

This story about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “When I talk about how I came up, I didn’t see many female DPs,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw said during an interview about “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ryan Coogler’s sequel to his groundbreaking 2018 blockbuster. “I went to AFI, and the year that I was accepted — we’re talking 2007, I believe — was the year that the most female DPs were accepted in the program. So it’s like, 28 of us and 11 were women. So I’m looking around me and I see myself reflected, and 10 other women internationally want to learn how to do this. So it was just great.”
TheWrap

‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ Follows Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall in an Unfiltered Look at West Hollywood Life (Video)

MTV has shared a first look at its new docuseries “The Real Friends of WeHo,” which will premiere Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. The show follows a group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in West Hollywood. The group includes celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, “Surviving Compton” and “Insecure” actor Curtis Hamilton, Buttah Skincare CEO Dorión Renaud, OUTBound owner and TV host Jaymes Vaughan and social media influencer and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TheWrap

27 Films Are Competing for the Animated Feature Oscar – How Many Do You Know?

These are curious days for feature animation. Netflix scaled back its plans in the arena, while two years of releases straight to Disney+ during COVID and under Bob Chapek seem to have seriously devalued the once unstoppable Disney/Pixar animation empire. Universal, though, enjoyed one of the biggest hits ever with the near $1 billion juggernaut “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and also landed the year’s second-biggest animated release with “The Bad Guys.”
TheWrap

How ‘Tár’ Cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister Gave the Camera an ‘Observational Attitude’

This interview with “Tár” cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. German cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister, best known for his collaborations with English director Terence Davies (“A Quiet Passion,” “The Deep Blue Sea”), has won both the top prize at Camerimage as well as the Gotham Award for “Tár,” Todd Field’s first directorial effort in 16 years. Even he seems a bit surprised by how everything has turned out.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy