Clay County sheriff issues statement on charges
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde shared a prepared statement from his attorney on his recent arrest for official oppression. Randall D. Moore Law Offices Of Randall D. Moore, P.L.L.C.
MOW of Wichita Co. cancels Wednesday deliveries due to water leak
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meals on Wheels of Wichita County have canceled deliveries for Wednesday due to a water line break. Officials said all clients have shelf stable meals delivered in advance for emergency situations. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
WFAFB mobile pantry locations scheduled for January
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for January of 2023. Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 5-6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 7, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9-11 a.m.
Deputies arrest suspect after manhunt near Stesco Ave
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday in the 300 block of Stesco Avenue after he evaded deputies at least twice. Sheriff David Duke said the man, identified as James Daniel Harris, was involved in a vehicle chase with deputies about three days ago, but he got away when he ran into nearby brush.
Health district provides online option for vital records
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Wichita County has announced a web-based portal qualified applicants can use to make requests for certified birth and death records. The portal, called Vital Director, is a product of Permitium, a leading provider of cloud-based software for vital records offices. Vital Director...
City of Wichita Falls combats catalytic converter thefts
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Catalytic converter thefts are still a problem and the City of Wichita Falls is trying to combat it. Last month, the city passed a new ordinance making it very costly to have a catalytic converter that’s been removed from a vehicle if you can’t prove where it came from.
Union Square earns Military Friendly Employer Designation
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Union Square Credit Union has earned the 2023 Military Friendly Employer Designation. The company was selected out of more than 1,000 companies. Companies earning this title have invested in programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses and veterans within their organizations.
VITA asks for volunteers ahead of tax season
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The North Texas Area United Way is asking for volunteers to help with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program ahead of the 2023 tax preparation season. Volunteers will help VITA offer free tax filing assistance during the tax season. “We are proud to offer...
Henrietta man arrested for robbery
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - A Henrietta man was arrested for robbery after he allegedly hit a woman’s phone out of her hand and threw it onto the roof of the library. A woman was filming Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde from across the street when he turned himself in on Monday night. She was actually live streaming on Facebook, according to Clay County Constable Sydney Horton.
Quiet Looking Week Ahead
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our weather will be very seasonal this week, meaning highs in the 50s and 60s. There will be a little rise in temperatures on Friday with highs back in the 70s. Another front drops temperature back to seasonal levels by the weekend. January is typically a dry month for Texoma and there’s not much rain in the forecast any time soon.
Wednesday looks cool and dry
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday, we will have a high temperature of 55° with sunny skies. On Wednesday night, we will have one of the coldest nights, over the next week, with a low of 28° with clear skies. Thursday, we will have temps climb into the low-60s. We will have a high of 62° with sunny skies. Thursday night, temps will only fall into the low 40s.
Two Rider athletes sign to head to the next level
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider’s Anquan Willis and Luke Gambs are continuing their football careers in college.
