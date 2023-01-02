Read full article on original website
Several actors and producers expected on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival
It is the first day of the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), and it's kicking off with a gala where several Hollywood stars, among others, will gather at the Palm Springs Convention Center to receive awards. The PSIFF is running from January 5 to January 16. This is the first year the festival is The post Several actors and producers expected on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
cvindependent.com
Sounds of the Desert: AWE Bar in Yucca Valley Launches a Monthly Open-Mic Night Hosted by Teddy Quinn
The desert has long had some great open-mic spots. There was the Pappy and Harriet’s open mic (RIP), and the open mic at The Hood Bar and Pizza in Palm Desert. Of course, there’s also the Best of Coachella Valley-winning open mic at Oscar’s in Palm Springs.
Dog lovers flock to Empire Polo Club for annual dog show despite rain
One event that is still on rain or shine is the Kennel Club of Palm Springs dog show. Participants and spectators flocked to the Empire Polo Club in Indio Thursday for day one of the four-day event. Dogs of all breeds are competing in different categories, and groomers are on hand to ensure that every The post Dog lovers flock to Empire Polo Club for annual dog show despite rain appeared first on KESQ.
matadornetwork.com
This Hotel in Palm Desert, California Unique Boat Ride Is the Most Scenic Way To Enter a Hotel
If you’re looking for a luxurious desert getaway, look no further than the JW Marriott Palm Desert. This stunning resort offers an array of amenities and activities to make your stay unforgettable. From championship golf courses to world-class spas, the JW Marriott Palm Desert has something for everyone. The resort has also created a unique, luxurious, and eco-friendly way to enter its hotel. The gondola boat entrance offers guests a unique experience that will make their stay extra special.
nbcpalmsprings.com
The Exciting Delivery of the Desert’s First Baby of 2023
“I remember opening my eyes slightly and seeing all the traffic going in front of us,” Mom Brenda Benitez shared. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ just holding on to everything and trying to yell and cuss. It was something else.”. It’s a New Year’s celebration...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
18-year-old makes emergency landing on Route 66 with family aboard, CA officials say
A young pilot made an emergency landing with his family onboard after his single-engine plane lost power in California, multiple news outlets reported. Brock Peters, 18, was flying with his grandmother and two cousins from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal Airport on Jan. 2 when his plane lost power, according to NBC Los Angeles.
L.A. Weekly
Hottest Ticket In Morongo Valley? The Spaghetti Western Saloon
Joshua Tree residents and Roman transplants Jasmine and Lorenzo Tomasso have resurrected the Willie Boy’s building in Morongo Valley – the Spaghetti Western Saloon on the main drag that is the 29 Palms Highway just opened a few weeks ago and is already packing them in. The space...
Winners of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway enjoy first holidays in new home as 2023 ticket sales open on Jan. 10
As News Channel 3 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital kick off the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, we're checking in with the winners of last year's house giveaway. News Channel 3's Angela Chen is catching up with Jose and Mary Gonzalez, who have now moved in to their new St. Jude dream home The post Winners of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway enjoy first holidays in new home as 2023 ticket sales open on Jan. 10 appeared first on KESQ.
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
California Woman Wins 'Largest Possible' State Lottery Scratcher Jackpot
Here's how much she won.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
‘It’s not enough’ advocates, unhoused people react to limited capacity at new Palm Springs overnight shelter
The only overnight shelter for the unhoused in Palm Springs will open tonight, and is being met with a range of reactions from people who are homeless and advocates alike. The shelter will be located at the Palm Springs Access Center on 225 El Cielo Road, across the street from the Palm Springs International Airport. The The post ‘It’s not enough’ advocates, unhoused people react to limited capacity at new Palm Springs overnight shelter appeared first on KESQ.
Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs
Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Dirtbike rider collides with large dog, crashes in 29 Palms
A dirtbike rider was transported to the hospital after colliding with a large dog in Twentynine Palms. The rider – an unidentified male – was riding southbound on Wilshire Ave. near Mayfair Dr. when an animal identified by the rider as a coyote, but that eyewitnesses described as a dog, bolted in front of him. The rider was unable to stop the dirt bike in time and hit the dog.
KTLA.com
Southern California residents win combined $42 million off lottery scratchers
Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners. The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco. Her winning scratcher netted her...
Two-mile procession planned ahead of funeral for fallen Riverside County deputy
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned tomorrow ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate.
theregistrysocal.com
120,261 SQFT Riverside Business Park Placed Up for Sale for $25MM
Demand for industrial space in the Inland Empire remains high. With numerous industrial properties trading hands in recent months, industrial investors continue to test the market by placing properties up for sale. One property currently on the market is the 120,261 square foot Riverside Business Park in Jurupa Valley. According...
KTLA.com
Southern California mountains could get up to 2 feet of snow
The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon. Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
menifee247.com
No movement on theater, retail project -- except on paper
The partial theater walls can be seen in the background behind unfinished retail buildings. (File photo) Although the Krikorian Theater and retail business site has remained unchanged for more than 2 ½ years, City of Menifee officials say the retail portion of the project is still active in the planning stages at City Hall. According to officials, owner George Krikorian is working with the City to move forward in resuming construction at the corner of Menifee Town Center.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
