miamivalleytoday.com
“O Brother, Where Art Thou?” shows at Hayner Center
TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn and soda. All films are free and open to the public.
countynewsonline.org
DCCA presents award-winning Bluegrass Super Group at St. Clair Memorial Hall
Darke County Center for the Arts will present award-winning bluegrass group Appalachian Road Show at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, February 11. “DCCA is thrilled to be bringing this super group to our community,” said DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. “While they are superb musicians, the members of Appalachian Road Show are also known as ambassadors of Appalachian culture. Whether interpreting traditional folk songs and hymns or offering their innovative original music, they convincingly tell the stories of real people through their songs,” she explained. Tickets for the performance by Appalachian Road Show are $30, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at www.DarkeCountyArts.org or by calling 937-547-0908. If any remain by showtime, tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the show.
miamivalleytoday.com
Darke County singles invited to VFW dance
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Veterans Memorial VFW Post 7262 is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is being held on Saturday, Jan. 14. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance lasts from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person and the band will be Triple Nickel.
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek
Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location today in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in...
Sidney Daily News
Not even a nibble
Matt Wooten, of Sidney, fishes off a bridge at Lake Loramie State Park recently. Wooten hadn’t gotten a single bite all day as he fished through holes in the ice.
dayton.com
Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion
Warped Wing Brewing Company is launching a new brand identity amid ongoing expansion. The company is refreshing its design across all products, taprooms, content and merchandise, according to a press release. “The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes...
miamivalleytoday.com
First baby born at UVMC in 2023
TROY — The first baby of 2023 was born at Upper Valley Medical Center earlier this week on Tuesday. Arlando Eugene Jones was welcomed into the world by his parents Ashley Fry and Stranton Jones, of Troy, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:40 a.m. Arlando weighed 8-pounds and 11-ounces at birth and was 21-inches-long.
dayton.com
Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location
The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
miamivalleytoday.com
OSU Extension offers Dining with Diabetes class
TROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is offering a Dining with Diabetes Class. The program consists of four sessions covering a variety of food and diabetes related topics. Participants will receive a kit to cook the food in their own homes along with other incentives for participating. All classes are free and held virtually. Classes start Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. Participation is free, with registration required.
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
miamivalleytoday.com
Vodka, gin from A.M. Scott Distillery available for pre-order
TROY — Handcrafted spirits from A.M. Scott Distillery are now available for pre-order, online or in person at Provisions Co. on South Mulberry Street. “Right now, we’re pre-ordering,” distillery owner Anthony Scott said. “We will be able to sell spirits starting April 1 at our location.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State’s STNA Class begins Jan. 26
GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training beginning Jan. 26. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
miamivalleytoday.com
Test Your Well Fair at Miami East High School
CASSTOWN — Is your home’s well more than 40 years old? Is it less than 50 feet deep? Has it been more than a year since the water was tested? If you answered yes to any of these questions, bring a well water sample so that in less than 30 minutes you can learn if there might be a hazardous level of nitrate in your drinking water.
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
miamivalleytoday.com
St. James Episcopal Church serving for 200 years
PIQUA — In June of 1811 Col. John Johnston moved to upper Piqua. To the left of his home were a cemetery and a cabin that the first Episcopal Church services were held in. Later, the Winan and Johnston families deeded this land to the Methodists and they built a church on it. At this time, the Episcopals started meeting in the homes of the parishioners. After the Methodists built a church in downtown Piqua, the land was deeded back to the Episcopals.
miamivalleytoday.com
January FFA Member of the Month
CASSTOWN — The January 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Wyatt Black. He is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are Kris and Becky Black of Piqua. Black was selected because of his overall contribution to the varied...
daytonlocal.com
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
dayton247now.com
2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
miamivalleytoday.com
Elizabeth-Bethel Road to be closed
BETHEL — Elizabeth-Bethel Road will be closed between Gearhart Road and Rudy Road for tree removal. The road will be closed from Friday, Jan. 6, at 9 a.m. until Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. The road will be closed 24 hours a day through these dates. For more...
WHIO Dayton
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
