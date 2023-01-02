ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Madison Ave. School educator in Irvington wins Teacher as Hero Award

IRVINGTON, NJ — Donna Beck, an English and language arts teacher at Madison Avenue Elementary School, has earned the distinction of being recognized by the National Liberty Museum as part of its 16th annual Teacher as Hero Awards, sponsored by State Farm. Beck was presented with this honor in the caring classroom category.
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale

A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
NEWARK, NJ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elizabeth, NJ

The first capital city of New Jersey, Elizabeth is a quaint cityscape that acts as a regional hub for the East Coast. It's also a city of many firsts within Union County, including becoming the first home of Princeton University. A walk around the city's district can take you several...
ELIZABETH, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Plans Revealed for Washington Street Creative Center in Jersey City

A property owned by Jersey City that has sat vacant for several years is poised to undergo a renovation that is designed to help the surrounding arts community,. Plans emerged about two years ago to revitalize a brick industrial building at 335 Washington Street. Jersey Digs broke the news about the impending revamp at the property, which is located across the street from the Powerhouse and directly next to the Modera Lofts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

UCC, city of Newark serve up holiday cheer at Shop With a Hero event

NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation and the city of Newark made more than 200 local children’s spirits merry and bright just in time for the holidays at this year’s annual Shop With a Hero event. The program, held Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Robert Treat Hotel in downtown Newark, provided each child with a $100 gift card to then go on a shopping spree in downtown Newark with a local hero.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home

Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick

East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
PennLive.com

Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police

A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ 101.5 traffic reporter comes out as transgender

For many of us, the new year brings about changes. Changes in how we act, changes in how we live, and resolutions that we hope will make us happier. For Bernie Wagenblast, a former New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter whose voice was heard by countless commuters on the New York City Subway and PATCO Speedline as well as by travelers who tapped into the information systems at Newark Airport and the PATH, the new year will bring about the biggest change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

