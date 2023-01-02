Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS wrestling team competes against Caldwell
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team hosted Caldwell on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Caldwell won 58-16. Here are the results:. 106-pound weight class: Carmine Sipper, Caldwell, pinned Matthew Miller 5:13. 113: Dominic Holler, Caldwell, pinned Anthony Lizama 4:58. 120: Solomon Soriente, Caldwell, technical fall over Ahlexa Montalvo...
Paterson Charter over Lodi - Boys basketball recap
Paterson Charter was led by Giovanny Figueroa who posted 15 points, five assists and six steals as it defeated Lodi 68-47 in Paterson. Paterson Charter led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter and held a 37-30 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 53-33 after a 16-3 run in the third quarter.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS girls hoops captures holiday title
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a strong start to the season. The Blue Knights defeated Newark Collegiate Academy 63-52 in the championship game of the Newark Collegiate Panther Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Blue Knights improved to 5-0 on the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls hoops defeats Cedar Grove
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Cedar Grove 45-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game at BHS. The Bengals improved to a 4-3 overall record, 3-1 in the division on the season. Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team defeats College Achieve Paterson for first win of season
EAST ORANGE, NJ — After starting 0-5 on the season, the East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated College Achieve Paterson 59-15 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic High School. Kaiyri Barkley had 17 points and six rebounds, Gavin Jones had...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys hoops move to 3-3 on the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team hopes to get back to its winning ways. After winning its first three games of the season, the WOHS Mountaineers lost three in a row to move to a 3-3 record through Dec. 28. West Orange defeated...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys hoops wins four straight games
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team won four straight games to improve to a 5-1 record through Thursday, Dec. 29. The Cougars defeated University High School, of Newark, 85-47 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and defeated Payne Tech, of Newark, 80-64 on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Girls Basketball: Verona cruises past Newark Tech for fourth straight win
Verona dominated in all areas in a 54-21 victory over Newark Tech, in Verona. Verona (4-2) kept its winning streak intact in the process, as its now won four straight after starting the season with two straight losses. The Hillbillies started out hot with a 19-2 opening quarter run, and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep wrestlers impress at Sam Cali invitational
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27 and 28, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team participated in the Sam Cali Invitational Battle for the Belt at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison. The team finished in fourth place with 124.5 points. The highlight...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls hoops hosts tournament, wins title to improve to 7-0 on the season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team hosted the Glen Ridge Holiday Classic tournament, winning both of its games to win the title and remain undefeated at 7-0 on the season. In their first game of the tournament, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, the Ridgers...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls hoops hosts Christmas tourney
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team hosted the West Orange Christmas Tournament. The WOHS Mountaineers lost to Teaneck High School 50-35 in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Juniors Morgan Baskin and Mya Bushrod each had 8 points, sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 7 points and four rebounds, junior Alexa Chapman had 6 points, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 4 points and four rebounds.
essexnewsdaily.com
Cruz-Fletcher, Copeck lead Bloomfield HS girls track at SEC meet
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. The girls took fourth place and the boys took fifth place.
essexnewsdaily.com
34th annual Ted Jasieniecki Alumni Basketball Game to take place Friday, Jan. 13, at Bloomfield HS
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 34th annual Ted Jasieniecki Alumni Basketball Game will take place on Friday, Jan.13, at 7 p.m. at Bloomfield High School. The game features former male and female BHS basketball players. Proceeds benefit the Jasieniecki Scholarship Fund. Since the game and scholarship’s inception, more than $175,000...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS ice hockey team skates to victories
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team defeated Morris Catholic 8-3 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the Essex Holiday Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena. Senior Jack Olsen had three goals and two assists, and senior Eitan Nativ had two goals and one assist. Junior Nathan Rubinstein, sophomore Anthony Pondillo and sophomore Dominic Locricchio each had a goal. Seniors Calvin Tranquada and Andrew Raymon each had three assists. Junior Caleb Gattens, freshman Lukas Ahmadi and freshman Tyler Brooks each had one assist. Sophomore goalie Christian Anderton made 25 saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Verona–Glen Ridge ice hockey team enjoys victories
VERONA/GLEN RIDGE — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated both Madison and West Morris to improve to 3-3-1 on the season. Glen Ridge senior Will Benson had three goals and five assists, GR senior Rowan Brennan had two goals and four assists, GR junior Pyotr Sysak had two goals and two assists, and Verona freshman Thomas Gawley had two goals in the 9-1 win over Madison on Tuesday, Dec. 27. GR seniors Evan Twitchell, Ryan Weissman and Verona senior Andrew Eremita each had one assist. GR senior Eli Gottlieb made 17 saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team splits two games
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 2-5 on the season. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Pirates traveled to Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township to take on Morristown Beard School. The Pirates had a 3-1 second-period lead before the Crimson scored three straight goals in the second and third periods to defeat Seton Hall 4-3. SHP was trailing 1-0 in the second period when senior Rocco Mendoza scored on assists by sophomore Dylan Gibbs and junior Nicholas Schneider with 5:00 left to tie the score at 1-1. Just 35 seconds later, sophomore Andrew Tralongo gave Seton Hall a 2-1 lead on assists by Mendoza and junior Hudson Rocheville. With 1:46 left in the period, Schneider scored on assists by Mendoza and senior Owen Waivada to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Morristown Beard scored with 1:05 left in the second period to cut the Pirate lead to 3-2. The Crimson tied the score at 3-3 just 39 seconds into the third period and took a 4-3 lead with 12:39 left. Seton Hall outshot Morristown Beard 66-20.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep hoops moves to 6-1 on the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — After Christmas, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team traveled to Matawan Regional High School in Aberdeen Township to defend its title in the 15th Husky Holiday Classic. In the opener against Carteret, the Pirates were red hot from the outset; as a team they hit...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange native Elliot Cadeau commits to Univ. of North Carolina basketball
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange native Elliot Cadeau announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that he has accepted a basketball scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cadeau, a junior point guard, attends Link Academy in Branson, Mo. This is his first year at Link Academy;...
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
Uncle Junior's Home On 'The Sopranos' Hits NJ Market (LOOK INSIDE)
"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!" Remember that scene from "The Sopranos?" Season 6, Episode 1, Tony is digging in the garden outside of Uncle Junior's home looking for his body. Well, that Newark home is on the market for $545,000. According to a Sopranos filming location guide, the...
Comments / 0