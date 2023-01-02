ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines

Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC's new deputy mayor for public safety talks kids and crime

WASHINGTON — In the first week of the new year a 17-year-old was shot dead and several children were injured by gunfire in the District, including an 8-year-old. It has many asking what can be done to stop the brutal gun violence in our region. In D.C., Mayor Muriel...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Washington

USPS Mail Carrier Robbed in McLean, Collection Box Keys Stolen: Police

A U.S. Post Office mail carrier was robbed while on the job in Fairfax County Wednesday, and police are looking for the suspects who stole keys that can access blue mail collection boxes. Two men approached the mail carrier near Greensboro Drive in McLean before 11:30 a.m. One said he...
MCLEAN, VA
WUSA9

Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child

HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
HERNDON, VA
WUSA9

2 years later, authorities raise award for info on RNC, DNC pipe bomb suspect to $500,000

WASHINGTON — The FBI Washington Field Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have raised the reward to $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who placed pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C., in January 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy