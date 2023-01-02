Read full article on original website
Attorney: Indicted LCPS spokesman accused of lying to grand jury but allegations 'still a little unclear'
LEESBURG, Va. — The attorney for one of the Loudoun County Public Schools officials facing an indictment said there are still questions on exactly what the allegations are about. Longtime LCPS spokesperson Wayde Byard appeared before Judge Douglas Fleming in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Thursday. A special grand...
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
WJLA
Prince William County police arrest man after indecent exposure at Potomac Mills Mall
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A Manassas man was arrested on Jan. 1, after he allegedly exposed himself to a Hugo Boss store employee and stole merchandise, Prince William County police said. Police said 22-year-old Moses Davon Childs entered the store located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle...
WUSA9
DC's new deputy mayor for public safety talks kids and crime
WASHINGTON — In the first week of the new year a 17-year-old was shot dead and several children were injured by gunfire in the District, including an 8-year-old. It has many asking what can be done to stop the brutal gun violence in our region. In D.C., Mayor Muriel...
NBC Washington
USPS Mail Carrier Robbed in McLean, Collection Box Keys Stolen: Police
A U.S. Post Office mail carrier was robbed while on the job in Fairfax County Wednesday, and police are looking for the suspects who stole keys that can access blue mail collection boxes. Two men approached the mail carrier near Greensboro Drive in McLean before 11:30 a.m. One said he...
Bay Net
Man Carrying Handgun Arrested For Violating Protective Order In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 2 at 2:36 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle for a traffic violation. Initial investigation revealed the driver, Christopher Davon Richardson, 41 of Waldorf, was in possession of a handgun and prohibited from possessing firearms as a condition of a final protective order.
Bay Net
Lusby Woman Wanted After Giving False Statements, Perjury; Possibly In Charles County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the wanted person: Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner (AKA Matthews), age 45 of Lusby. Gardiner is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. A...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
Teens armed with ghost gun carjack rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two teenaged boys were arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County. The 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy are being charged as adults for carjacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint on Monday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers responded to...
Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child
HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
Man charged in Dumfries quintuple shooting has a criminal past with firearms, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. — The D.C. man charged with second degree murder in connection to the quintuple shooting in Dumfries, Va. was arraigned Thursday morning in a Prince William County Court. A judge ordered that Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, remain in custody without bond for the incident that left four...
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his business
Woodbridge VA- A local man says he has filed a complaint with the Labor Board against an Exxon gas station and car service center independently owned and operated by Prince William County Planning Commission member Raheel Sheihk.
Prince William Police asking for help solving 18-year-old cold case
According to police, 56-year-old Linda Mae Archer was reported missing on January 4, 2005 after not having been seen since October of 2004.
Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation. Investigators discovered that...
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
Virginia AG begins civil rights investigation into Fairfax County high school, school division
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares formally launched an investigation into a high school in Fairfax County a day after Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the request of Miyares. Miyares said Wednesday that his Office of Civil Rights will look at Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson […]
2 years later, authorities raise award for info on RNC, DNC pipe bomb suspect to $500,000
WASHINGTON — The FBI Washington Field Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have raised the reward to $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who placed pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C., in January 2021.
Metro train operator charged with DWI, accused of being drunk on job
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said a Metrorail train operator is out of a job after police found that he was operating a train under the influence of alcohol in December. WMATA said Wednesday that on Dec. 23, 2022, it received a report that a Blue Line train […]
