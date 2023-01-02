Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Moody AFB hosting local small business event
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Industry Day event gives local small businesses the opportunity to establish a relationship with Moody AFB. Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to host an Industry Day event for local small businesses at the Heritage Hall on base, Feb. 9, 2023. Industry Day will...
valdostatoday.com
Grant awards will improve internet for GA
ATLANTA – The Capital Projects Fund Grant Program announces preliminary grant awards to improve broadband internet expansion in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
valdostatoday.com
Renewal by Anderson will open new facility in GA
ATLANTA – A full-service window replacement manufacturing company, Renewal by Anderson, will invest $420 million in a new Georgia facility. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County.
valdostatoday.com
Salmonella infections linked to raw alfalfa sprouts
ATLANTA – The CDC warns the public of a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to raw alfalfa sprouts. A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections has been posted at https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/typhimurium-12-22/index.html. Key points:. Fifteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have...
Comments / 0