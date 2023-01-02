Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Caruthers -San Joaquin - Selma, Fresno-Clovis, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills -I5, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore and Visalia - Porterville -Reedley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Advisory issued for Tulare by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 20:49:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tulare FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 10 PM PST this evening for a portion of central California, including the following county, Tulare. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
