South Bend, IN

slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Sam Hartman is officially Irish

After a long-awaited couple of weeks, Sam Hartman has officially committed to the University of Notre Dame football program. In what has been rumored for weeks, Hartman will be finishing his collegiate career with the Irish in hopes of sky-rocketing his NFL draft stock. Given Notre Dame’s elite offensive line...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
b969fm.com

Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post

ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones plans to announce intent to run for re-election

South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones plans to announces her intent to run for re-election on Wednesday. Jones issued a statement saying she wants to continue contributing to the development of the city and wants to help residents understand the inner workings of municipal government so citizens can become more mentally and emotionally committed to the city’s progress.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Warsaw’s Zimmer-Biomet to acquire medical device company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Zimmer-Biomet, the Warsaw based company focused on medical mobility solutions, announced Thursday it will be acquiring a privately held medical device company. The acquisition of Embody is expected to be finalized in February of 2023. According to a news release, Embody is a “soft tissue healing...
WARSAW, IN
max983.net

Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon

Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
BOURBON, IN
