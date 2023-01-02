Read full article on original website
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Sam Hartman is officially Irish
After a long-awaited couple of weeks, Sam Hartman has officially committed to the University of Notre Dame football program. In what has been rumored for weeks, Hartman will be finishing his collegiate career with the Irish in hopes of sky-rocketing his NFL draft stock. Given Notre Dame’s elite offensive line...
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of Notre Dame LB Drayk Bowen
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star linebacker and Notre Dame signee Drayk Bowen.
Quarterback Is Still A Need For Notre Dame In The Transfer Portal
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner had some brilliant moments in the Gator Bowl, but there is still a need for a talented portal quarterback
WNDU
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
b969fm.com
Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
95.3 MNC
One person hurt in shooting along Lincoln Way West in South Bend
The South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes unit is investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s west side. Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West on the report of shots fired. They arrived to find one...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
abc57.com
Disappointment and controversy over opening of grocery store at downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 300 East LaSalle project was set to be a new cornerstone of downtown South Bend. Developed by Matthews LLC—responsible for dozens of other downtown projects—the building was set to feature multi-family apartments and a parking garage, along with a grocery store and a pharmacy, located right on the St. Joe River.
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
WNDU
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
95.3 MNC
South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones plans to announce intent to run for re-election
South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones plans to announces her intent to run for re-election on Wednesday. Jones issued a statement saying she wants to continue contributing to the development of the city and wants to help residents understand the inner workings of municipal government so citizens can become more mentally and emotionally committed to the city’s progress.
WANE-TV
Warsaw’s Zimmer-Biomet to acquire medical device company
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Zimmer-Biomet, the Warsaw based company focused on medical mobility solutions, announced Thursday it will be acquiring a privately held medical device company. The acquisition of Embody is expected to be finalized in February of 2023. According to a news release, Embody is a “soft tissue healing...
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
max983.net
Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon
Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
247Sports
