ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

ESPN’s Orlovsky Believes Derek Carr Can Lead Jets to Playoffs

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DH9iR_0k18v4Z800

New York was eliminated from the postseason with a loss on Sunday.

The Jets ‘ loss on Sunday eliminated the team from the playoffs for the 12th straight season, the longest active drought in the NFL. Foremost among New York’s areas of concern is its conundrum at the quarterback position.

New York started three different quarterbacks this season, as  former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was benched twice . With that in mind, the Jets could be in the market for a quarterback this offseason, and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks they are an attractive destination.

“Your young talent that you drafted is real,” Orlovsky said Monday on Get Up . “This is a good place for a quarterback next year. You are an appealing place for a veteran quarterback, a proven guy to sit there and go ‘I want to go to the Jets.’”

There are a few veteran quarterbacks who could be available this offseason, but not all of them present a good fit for New York. For example, Orlovsky explained that Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury history makes him a risky bet for the Jets.

Instead, Orlovsky thinks the Jets should look at current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr .

“The starting point is Derek Carr,” Orlovsky said. “If the Jets go get Derek Carr, they are a playoff football team.”

The Raiders are expected to either trade or release Carr this offseason , after the team benched him for the final two games. The veteran has three years left on his contract, which could be appealing for a Jets team with a number of rookie contracts in that window.

Since entering the NFL in 2014, Carr has missed only four games, a figure that includes the final two games of 2022. Meanwhile, Garoppolo will have missed 30 regular-season games since 2017 by the end of this season.

Orlovsky added that Carr only has played with a top-20 defense once in his career, whereas the Jets defense is ranked in the top five in most categories this season. Carr has compiled a 63-79 record with the Raiders, completing 64.6% of his passes for 35,222 with 217 touchdown passes and 99 interceptions.

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To The Viral Tulane Fan

During the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon, a nervous Tulane fan went viral with just 38 seconds remaining. The fan who went viral was frantically biting her nails as Tulane trailed 45-39 to USC. A few moments later, Tulane scored the go-ahead touchdown to beat USC and win the Cotton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Preparing $20 Million Per Season Coach Offer

The Broncos' new ownership group is reportedly willing to break the bank for its next head coach. According to Colin Cowherd of FS1, the Broncos might consider offering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a salary of $20 million. If the Broncos pursue Sean Payton, they would reportedly offer more than...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Raiders HC provides update on QB Jarrett Stidham’s injury

The Las Vegas Raiders got an unbelievable game from their new starting quarterback last week. It came against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers. Jarrett Stidham had a breakout performance, but he did get a bit banged up. Accordingly, he landed on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023. A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

122K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy