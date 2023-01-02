Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
pocketnow.com
Here is everything Razer unveiled at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Razer, a company known to take the CES show floor by storm with its concepts and wide range of hardware, is back for another year. And this time, the OEM is bringing upgrades across its gaming computers and peripherals while revealing new hardware for the handheld gaming market. There's also a fresh concept, bound to catch the attention of many with the hope of pleasing many ears. Here we take a brief look at everything new from Razer for 2023.
Ars Technica
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, launching January 5 for $799
It’s still not what most people would consider “affordable,” but if you want to get into Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4000 series for less than $1,000, you’ll have a chance in a couple of days. The company’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will launch on January 5 starting at $799, $400 less than the MSRP of the RTX 4080 and $100 less than the originally planned 12GB version of the 4080.
Apple Insider
Samsung announces massive 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Samsung is going all-out at CES 2023 with a new lineup of impressive monitors for gaming, content creation, and productivity. Anyone looking for a massive gaming monitor can stop looking. The new Samsung Odyssey...
Digital Trends
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the most advanced Chromebook I’ve eve seen
At CES 2023, HP officially announced the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the company’s premium new Chromebook. Among its high-end features is a world-first 8-megapixel laptop webcam, which is a jump up from the 5-megapixel webcams found on HP’s other Dragonfly notebooks. HP’s Dragonfly series has been a part of...
The Verge
What to expect from CES 2023
CES is almost here. You can already see it if you look around: announcements about new display tech, news posts filled with spec details, and lots of strange gadgets suddenly popping up out of nowhere. The Consumer Electronics Show is the starting point for the year in tech — a...
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: TCL's AR Glasses, LG's Wireless TV, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from TCL, LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements and you can check out the highlights in our must-see roundup.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Elegant ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED officially announced with a 2.8K display, a Core i9-13900H, and a next-gen Nvidia GPU
Adding to its growing suite of Zenbook laptops, ASUS has revealed the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) at CES 2023. The notebook packs the latest components from Intel and Nvidia in addition to a beautiful display. Starting with the design, the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is undoubtedly a “Zenbook” with...
Digital Trends
Intel’s future GPUs just got revealed in a major leak
Intel’s first foray into the world of modern graphics cards did not exactly go smoothly, with numerous delays and problems besetting its Arc Alchemist GPUs. Now, there’s more bad news for the company, as it seems its GPU plans for 2023 and 2024 have leaked in their entirety.
Digital Trends
The best gaming laptops from CES 2023: ROG, Alienware, Razer, and more
Gaming laptops have been a big deal at CES 2023. Thanks to the latest chips from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia, we’ve had a huge slate of new gaming laptops to check out at the show this year. But the ones that stood out did more than just update to...
Digital Trends
No one wants to buy AMD’s Zen 4 chips — what’s going on?
AMD’s Zen 4 processors could be in deep trouble, according to recent sales data. In fact, it looks like Zen 4 chips could be five times less popular than the previous-generation Zen 3. Why is no one buying Zen 4?. The data comes from German retailer Mindfactory (via Reddit),...
CNET
CES 2023: All the Major Announcements From Samsung, Nvidia, LG, Panasonic and TCL
The tech industry's biggest trade show kicked off with new GPUs for desktop and laptop PCs. More TVs, home appliances and other devices to be announced. It's January, which means it's time for the world's largest tech show, CES, in Las Vegas. Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, the roughly weeklong event is the place some of the world's largest tech companies announce their latest products like smartphones, PCs and headphones. You'll also find appliances like TVs and intelligent cooking and cleaning assistants. And increasingly, we're seeing virtual reality and augmented reality headsets too.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details
We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
Engadget
Lenovo turns to 'AI' to optimize its 2023 gaming laptops
Lenovo believes artificial intelligence will help differentiate its 2023 gaming laptops. Four new models at CES 2023 include the Lenovo LA AI chip, which the company says can dynamically adjust frame rates, increase the maximum heat threshold and boost overall performance. Additionally, it’s launching new gaming desktops across different price points.
CNET
6 Takeaways from AMD's CES Consumer Chip Announcements
AMD CEO Lisa Su kicked off CES with a keynote discussing AMD's chip announcements, from the Ryzen 7000 series of mobile CPUs to its RX 7000 series mobile GPUs to the high-powered X3D class of desktop GPUs. Some key themes were the growing role of AI in everyday computing, as well as in traditional roles, and the impact (and needs) of hybrid work.
Digital Trends
The best smartphones at CES 2023
CES 2023 is not a show where you’ll see dozens of new smartphones, but don’t think that means there aren’t any at all in Las Vegas. While the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 are scheduled to come later this year, CES has still managed to bring a few surprises. Here are the best smartphones revealed at CES 2023.
Ars Technica
Nvidia unveils a broad range of efficient new laptop GPUs, from RTX 4050 to 4090
In addition to un-unlaunching the RTX 4070 Ti GPU for desktops at CES today, Nvidia announced a new range of RTX 4000-series laptop GPUs. Nvidia claims the new GPUs will provide big performance and power efficiency boosts, particularly for the lower-end GPUs that ship in the gaming laptops that most people buy.
The Verge
Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti GPU
Nvidia’s latest RTX 4070 Ti graphics card goes on sale in the US and across Europe today. The “unlaunched” 12GB RTX 4080 is now the RTX 4070 Ti, with a $799 starting price point. That price, although still high, is key for this new GPU. AMD’s $899 Radeon RX 7900 XT beats Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti in many titles at both 1440p and 4K, so the $100 price difference really has to hold.
Ars Technica
Move over, Nvidia: Some AMD 7900 XTX GPUs are having their own heat issues
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 has been through the PR wringer for the last few months because of problems with its power connector, but AMD's newest Radeon cards are proving capable of having issues, too. Some users have been complaining of overheating and thermal throttling in their RX 7900 XTX GPUs, and AMD confirmed that there was an issue in a statement to Tom's Hardware today.
