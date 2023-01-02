Read full article on original website
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Basketball Comeback Falls Short at Austin Peay
CONWAY, Ark. – The FGCU men's basketball team fell short on the road Thursday night, as the Eagles (12-4 overall, 2-1 ASUN) were not able to complete a frantic late comeback attempt in a 61-59 loss to Austin Peay (7-9, 1-2) at the Winfield Dunn Center. FGCU trailed by...
fgcuathletics.com
Six Eagles Superstars to Enter FGCU Athletics Hall of Fame as Class of 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Six iconic individuals who wrote their place in FGCU athletics history with excellence on the field, court, and course will be inducted to the FGCU Athletics Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023, the school announced Monday. Women's basketball's Kate (Schrader) Bruce, baseball's Richard...
fgcuathletics.com
No. 28 Eagles Deliver 77-51 Victory Over Jacksonville
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 28 FGCU women's basketball team (14-2 overall, 2-0 ASUN) earned its 14th win of the season in the finale of a four-game homestand, delivering a 77-51 victory Thursday over Jacksonville (7-5, 1-1) at Alico Arena. The victory was FGCU's sixth straight, improved the...
fgcuathletics.com
Lockey Named to 2022-23 ASUN Fall Winners for Life Team
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fifth-year senior setter Chelsey Lockey (Eaton, Colo./Eaton HS) was named to the 2022-23 ASUN Fall Winners for Life Team, as announced by the ASUN Conference on Wednesday. The team is composed of one student-athlete from each of the 14 ASUN member institutions who exhibit its core...
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Basketball Takes On New ASUN Member Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The FGCU men's basketball team (12-3 overall, 2-0 ASUN) looks to extend its winning streak to six games Thursday night when it takes on Austin Peay (6-9, 0-2) at the Winfield Dunn Center. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game is available for viewing on ESPN+.
fgcuathletics.com
Smesko, Women's Basketball Featured by Sports Illustrated
FORT MYERS, Fla. | The No. 28 FGCU women's basketball team (13-2 overall, 1-0 ASUN) was prominently featured in Sports Illustrated on Wednesday morning as SI's Daily Cover. Entitled 'No. Midrange. Jumpers.' How One Mid-Major Has Stayed Ahead of the Curve, the piece by Emma Baccellieri dives into how FGCU head women's basketball coach Karl Smesko has been on the cutting edge of the sport -- and how Smesko and the Eagles have stayed there during his record-setting run at the helm of the Green & Blue.
fgcuathletics.com
No. 28 Eagles Take On ASUN Foe Jacksonville Thursday
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 28 FGCU women's basketball team (13-2 overall, 1-0 ASUN) continues its defense of the ASUN Conference at 7 p.m. Thursday when it takes on the visiting Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4, 1-0). The game is the final in the Green & Blue's four-game homestand – a run that has FGCU 3-0. The game will be available to view on ESPN+.
fgcuathletics.com
Swimming & Diving Welcomes Eastern Michigan on Thursday
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Swimming and Diving begins the new year by hosting non-conference opponent Eastern Michigan at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Lee County/FGCU Aquatics Center. Admission is free and live results will be posted on the Meet Mobile app. The Eagles splash into Thursday's dual meet 3-1...
“Endless stream” of hogs continue terrorizing Estero community
ESTERO, Fla. — The hogs are back and still wreaking havoc in the Fountain Lakes community. But, even after addressing the problem with community leaders, neighbors say the problem is much bigger than that. “I feel like I’m sending one soldier into battle when they’re trapping these pigs,” says...
floridaweekly.com
Longtime locals purchase S. Florida business, open new Estero location
The Wright Community Management, a condominium and homeowners association management company based in Fort Lauderdale, has opened a second office in Estero. Owners Bonita Vandall and Danielle Wright are long-time and native Southwest Floridians, respectively, and association industry veterans with more than 55 years’ combined experience. They purchased the 27-year-old company – previously called NextGen Management – in January.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Forbes ranks Cape Coral among Best Places to live in Florida in 2023
Cape Coral was ranked third on Forbes’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2023 list. The criteria for ranking various state metropolitan areas used data from several platforms to measure home affordability, healthy employment and population growth. Checking in behind top-ranked Tampa, Jacksonville and Gainesville, Cape Coral has a population of more than 204,000 and a median home price of $479,000, while residents have a median income of $61,780.
trainsandtravel.com
Getting to Captiva … the Hard Way.
The Loomis family—my branch, anyway—were all Yankees from Connecticut. But in 1934, my grandfather built a modest vacation home on Captiva Island in Florida. It’s a small island in the Gulf of Mexico off of Fort Myers. My mother and father honeymooned on Captiva and they retired there 50-some years later.
businessobserverfl.com
SWFL law firm elects new shareholder
Real estate attorney Colby Keefe has been elected a stockholder at Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt P.A., one of the largest law firms in Southwest Florida. Keefe joined the firm in 2021, according to a statement, and has since "steadily worked to distinguish herself as a highly-effective representative for condominium and homeowners’ associations." Based out of the firm's Fort Myers office, Keefe obtained her undergraduate degree at Flagler College and her J,D, at the University of Georgia School of Law.
Florida City Named Among The Top 10 Boomtowns
SmartAsset mapped out which U.S. cities are experiencing massive economic growth.
WINKNEWS.com
Pip spotted on one of eagle Harriet’s two eggs
A pip, or crack that signifies the beginning of the hatching process, has been spotted on one of the two eggs laid by bald eagle Harriet. “A pip is when they are breaking out of the egg. And there’s first in an internal pip where they’re like pecking on the inside kind of in a circular motion,” said Marti Lord, a self-described eagle addict. “And then once they break through the shell, they call that the external pip. And that’s the process of the hatching, and it could take days.”
WINKNEWS.com
3 new restaurants coming to Galleria Shoppes At Vanderbilt in North Naples
In this Gulfshore Business report, our shopping trends are changing, but that doesn’t seem to affect the Galleria Shoppes in North Naples. Retail is supposed to be getting smaller with people shopping online and the rise of e-commerce. But you wouldn’t know that by coming to the Galleria Shoppes...
The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
Are people returning to Fort Myers Beach too quickly for the island to handle?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been to Fort Myers Beach recently, you’ve likely seen the swarms of people that line the beach. Many days, it looks like a normal day during season. “I am really surprised at how many people are at the beach,” said...
WINKNEWS.com
Old staples of downtown Fort Myers return after Ian; others have to go
Though there has been progress for some businesses, the destruction from Hurricane Ian was severe, and there are bars, restaurants, and shops in downtown Fort Myers that still can’t open their doors. Some, though, are reopening soon and ready to get back to normal. Meghan Fitzmaurice, assistant general manager...
