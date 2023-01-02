Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox Meadows, Leola: A Kid-Friendly Restaurant With More Than Famous Ice CreamMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
3 Trendy Places to Eat Brunch in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition
READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
WGAL
UPDATE: Police identify man walking along roadway in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPATE: The man has now been identified. Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night.
WGAL
Police trying to identify person of interest in smash-and-grab theft in York Township
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in a smash-and-grab theft that happened Wednesday in York County. Northern York County Regional Police said the smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle happened on the 600 block of Chambers Road in York Township around 2 p.m.
fox29.com
Trail of blood led to scene of deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting erupted on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section late Tuesday night. Police followed a trail of blood for half-a-block until they found the victim on the 1600 block of Dyre Street around 10:30 p.m. He was bleeding heavily from the...
abc27.com
Reading Police investigating Jan. 3 shooting death
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Reading on Jan. 3 at around 10 p.m., according to the Reading Police Department. According to a press release, officers with the Reading Police Department responded to the 400 block of Wunder Street after getting reports of a shooting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
WGAL
Police respond to incident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
fox29.com
Police: Group wanted for burglarizing Friends Guild House in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects in connection to a neighborhood center burglary. Surveillance footage caught three males and one female entering the Friends Neighborhood Guild House on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue on December 27. The Friends Guild House is...
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot
A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
York City Girl Walking Home On New Year's Eve Shot By Teen In UHaul: Authorities
A New Year's Eve killing has the York community coming together as the search for the homicide suspect continues. Alajah Elizabeth Holmes, 19, was allegedly driving a UHaul in the 300 block of West Jackson Street, York when she opened fire at Amiya Paige who was walking home on New Year's Eve at 12:36 a.m., authorities explained in numerous releases.
Wanted Wilson Borough man found in Easton with drugs and a gun, cops say
A Wilson Borough man wanted on a drug charge after allegedly scuffling with his parole officer was found Thursday morning in an Easton home with drugs and a handgun, city police said. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of Spruce Street in the borough, was taken into custody at...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car
A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
fox29.com
Woman rushed to hospital by family after being shot in face at East Falls apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls section has left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 5:12 a.m. She suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and face, and was...
Ephrata Grocery Store Employee Helped Known Robber Steal Safe Full Of Cash, Police Say
The same man who allegedly committed an armed robbery at an Ephrata Turkey Hill has been charged in connection with burglarizing Ebenezer Groceries with the help of an employee, area police announced on Jan. 3. Six months after the grocery store was burglarized, Colby Q. Mummaw and Kayla Marie Singley,...
lehighvalleynews.com
Concerns, frustration after gunfire erupts in gym of Allentown youth center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunfire at the East Side Youth Center that resulted in four people being shot happened in one of the gymnasiums during a basketball game, according to a neighborhood outreach group and people who frequent the center. Allentown police have been mum on details since the shooting happened...
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
WGAL
Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place
The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
Comments / 2