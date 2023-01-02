ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition

READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Reading Police investigating Jan. 3 shooting death

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Reading on Jan. 3 at around 10 p.m., according to the Reading Police Department. According to a press release, officers with the Reading Police Department responded to the 400 block of Wunder Street after getting reports of a shooting.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Police respond to incident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot

A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car

A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place

The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
