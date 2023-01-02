Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm. Those locations are as follows:. Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and...
KOLO TV Reno
How recent storms impact local ski resort
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) - Recent storms have impacted the region, helping local ski resorts add to their snow pack. Over at Palisades Tahoe, the recent storms through our region have created great conditions for the season. “Currently we have 255 inches as our snow pack base, and thats over...
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County creates sand pile locations for residents ahead of storm
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is urging residents to prepare for inclement weather this weekend, as a second round of storms is expected. They have created self-service sand piles for residents to prepare, located in the following areas:. Fire Station 74 in Lockwood. Fire Station 72 in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County issues emergency declaration ahead of storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Washoe County have each issued an emergency declaration ahead of another round of winter storms. The county and city made the decision due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm. They say...
KOLO TV Reno
Memorial Service Planned for Evelynn Mount
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of Evelyn Mount has announced plans for her memorial service. It will be held on Friday, January 27th, starting at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Church. Mount passed away on December 23. She’s known for her yearly food drives, run out of her northeast Reno home. For more than four decades, she fed the hungry through her food bank. In 2009, the city of Reno renamed a former YMCA facility the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center in her honor. By the time she retired in 2018, the Evelyn Mount Community Outreach Program fed tens of thousand of people.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department releases videos of downtown shooting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man armed with a stolen AR-15 and shotgun fired 17 shots in downtown Reno from the AR-15 Dec. 22 before being shot and wounded by authorities, the Reno Police Department said. Police released footage Thursday from body cameras, a security camera and a witness that showed...
KOLO TV Reno
Arthouse cinema opens in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The art scene is expanding in the Biggest Little City with the opening of a new arthouse cinema. It’s called Theater 42 and it’s now open at 201 West Moana Lane. You can see all kinds of films dating back to the earliest days...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
KOLO TV Reno
Local coffee shop sets itself apart with South American inspired coffee
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cafe Con Papi opened early last year on 6th street. “We didn’t have a grand opening, it was more of a small opening,” said Jose Delgado, Owner of Cafe Con Papi. “So, we got to get the community to come in and it was great. Just getting the feedback about how Reno is up and growing and just having something unique like this.”
KOLO TV Reno
Science labs at UNR for middle and high school students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Students in grades 6 to 12 can take free two-hour science labs monthly through the University of Nevada, Reno College of Engineering. Registration for the Engineering Programs Inspiring the Community (EPIC) Lab opens Jan. 23. The engineering lab will be offered Feb. 11, March 11 and April...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada holds on to defeat Air Force 64-59
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball held off a late comeback by Air Force and defeated the Falcons 64-59 on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Junior guard Victoria Davis led Nevada with 11 points while sophomore guard Audrey Roden scored 10 points to go with a season-high six rebounds.
KOLO TV Reno
Subsidies for health insurance easier to obtain; here’s why
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in August, President Biden signed the “Inflation Reduction Act”. He touted the benefits like lowering the cost of insulin for seniors. A little-known clause in the act deals with health insurance sold through state exchanges. Specifically, subsidies offered to those trying to buy...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley girls basketball team proving to be one of state’s best
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a basketball team in Lyon County wthat feels disrespected. While 18-2 overall on the season, and undefeated in the 3A Northern East Division, members of the Fernley girls basketball team say a handful of fans around the state count them out. But after a...
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson scores 15 as Wolf Pack knocks off San Jose State 67-40
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Nevada past San Jose State 67-40 on Saturday. Davidson added nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (14-3, 4-0 Mountain West). Jarod Lucas was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 12 points. Kenan Blackshear recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field. The Wolf Pack extended their winning streak to six games.
