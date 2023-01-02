RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of Evelyn Mount has announced plans for her memorial service. It will be held on Friday, January 27th, starting at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Church. Mount passed away on December 23. She’s known for her yearly food drives, run out of her northeast Reno home. For more than four decades, she fed the hungry through her food bank. In 2009, the city of Reno renamed a former YMCA facility the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center in her honor. By the time she retired in 2018, the Evelyn Mount Community Outreach Program fed tens of thousand of people.

