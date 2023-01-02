Looking for a deal? Auction at former Pittsburgh Walmart Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — There will be a public auction starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the closed Walmart at Waterworks in Pittsburgh near Aspinwall, according to WPXI.

Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding

Walmart closed the store in November due to underperforming sales among other factors. WPXI says the company indicated employees could transfer to other area locations.

The location was opening Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. for a preview of items for sale.

Store shelving, frozen food doors, retail store displays and a forklift are among the items being auctioned.

Grafe Auction is managing the auction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.