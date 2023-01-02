Man killed in Pesante Road shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died Friday hours after being shot in east Bakersfield has been identified.

Joshua Samarippas, 36, was pronounced dead at 11:54 p.m. at Kern Medical, more than three hours after he was shot on Pesante Road near Mesa Drive, according to coroner’s officials.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.