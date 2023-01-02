RAPID CITY, S.D.– Regional growth, and housing are major topics at Elevate Rapid City’s Critical Issue Luncheon for January. Elevate shared key findings from its latest Regional Housing Study. The study examines projected growth for the area by 2030 and what the anticipated need for housing will be. The study found that 9,000 households are projected to enter the Black Hills community within the next eight years. Another key take away, a growing senior population.

