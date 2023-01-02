Read full article on original website
KEVN
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police should...
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
KEVN
Sturgis, Belle Fourche get funds for environmental projects
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis and Belle Fourche are among nine communities receiving a share of $103.5 million earmarked by the state for environmental projects. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources approved the grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects. Sturgis receives...
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
newscenter1.tv
Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City
Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City and Pennington County leaders share with state legislators what they’d like to see addressed in the upcoming legislative session
RAPID CITY, S.D. – State legislators, city council members, county commissioners and law enforcement officials came together to start talking about community issues at an elected leaders brunch and issues briefing in Rapid City Thursday. The City of Rapid City held this event to talk to legislators who can...
newscenter1.tv
New crisis stabilization unit unveiled in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the increasing need for resources addressing mental health crises and addiction recovery, Care Campus officials in Rapid City cut the ribbon on Pivot Point, the state’s first crisis stabilization unit Thursday afternoon. Behavior Management Systems C.E.O Amy Iversen explains more about the facility. Why...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s OneHeart campus celebrates two years of serving the community
RAPID CITY, S.D.– On January 4, 2021, the OneHeart campus in Rapid City opened up and began serving the community. Two years later, employees and partners reflect on both the work done and the work yet to be completed. The goal of OneHeart. According to Executive Director Charity Doyle,...
newscenter1.tv
Elevate Rapid City shares findings from 2022 Regional Housing Study
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Regional growth, and housing are major topics at Elevate Rapid City’s Critical Issue Luncheon for January. Elevate shared key findings from its latest Regional Housing Study. The study examines projected growth for the area by 2030 and what the anticipated need for housing will be. The study found that 9,000 households are projected to enter the Black Hills community within the next eight years. Another key take away, a growing senior population.
newscenter1.tv
Basketball scores, photos and highlights: Stevens boys earn first win of the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After opening the season with three games on the road, the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team finally had its home opener on Tuesday night. The Raiders defeated the Douglas Patriots, 60-49 to earn their first win of the season. Dayler Segrist led Stevens with...
So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota
While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
siouxfalls.business
New ClubHouse hotel to build on Ramkota’s growing presence in Rapid City
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Construction has started on a much-awaited addition to the Rapid City hotel market. Sioux Falls-based The Ramkota Companies broke ground recently on a new ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, bringing a four-story, 90-room hotel scheduled to open in the spring of 2024 to the rapidly growing community.
KEVN
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in court Tuesday, requesting a lower bond. Nicholas Herman, 20 of Custer, is charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular battery, reckless driving, minor consumption, and DUI.
KEVN
Water Line Breaks in Rapid City
sdpb.org
Man sentenced after drug busts net 70 pounds of meth
A man who admitted to coordinating a major South Dakota drug ring has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison. Noel Rivera of Obregon, Mexico transported large amounts of methamphetamine from Arizona and other states to South Dakota, according to the South Dakota District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also helped coordinate the storage and distribution of the drugs once they arrived in South Dakota.
sdpb.org
Local humane societies are full
A multitude of factors are straining humane societies in the Black Hills. Some of the causes are issues that helped define 2022—the pandemic, housing and inflation. Two-month-old Australian shepherds Dylan and Bindi sit behind a crate in the Humane Society of the Black Hills. The puppy pair is part of an increasing number of dogs at the Rapid City shelter.
newscenter1.tv
Man sentenced for drug trafficking following $2.5 million drug bust in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 44-year-old Noel Rivera of Obregon, Mexico, was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine from Arizona to the Rapid City area. In a conspiracy that ran for more than...
newscenter1.tv
Q & A: Rapid Transit Youth Ride Free program sees increase in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid Transit System says there was a significant increase in ridership for its Youth Ride Free program last year. Rapid Transit System says more than 35,000 kids rode free in 2022, up about 10 percent from the previous year. Some months were better than others, Rapid Transit System says ridership was down in April and December. Managers say they suspect the December drop can be attributed to school being out for 13 days that month.
Black Hills Pioneer
Woman found dead in Spearfish
SPEARFISH — On Dec. 19, 2022, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased woman at 360 Hillsview Dr. in Spearfish — Ken’s Trailer Court.
