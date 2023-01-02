ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicot County, AR

MyArkLaMiss

Ashley County town hit hard by possible tornado

MONTROSE, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Residents in the community woke up to a destructive sight after a possible tornado swept through an Ashley County town on Monday night. “It was jaw-dropping to see this… This is the worst I’ve ever seen…” Teresa Gilmore and her family were in their home when they heard sirens going off. That warning […]
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

EF2 tornado causes extensive damage in Montrose area

Details about Monday’s EF2 tornado in Ashley and Chicot counties have been reported by the National Weather Service. No injuries were reported. The tornado began about 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of Ashley 333 Road and Camp Road west of the Overflow National Wildlife Refuge in southern Ashley County.
MONTROSE, AR
deltadailynews.com

6-Year-Old Shot While Playing with Doll

Law enforcement officers are investigating a holiday shooting. The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information regarding an incident where a 6-year-old girl was shot in the face. According to authorities, on New Year’s Eve, deputies responded to Elm Street in Cleveland where they were informed about the incident....
CLEVELAND, MS
5NEWS

Poteau animal rescue shutting down after a decade of saving animals

POTEAU, Okla. — A Poteau animal rescue is closing after a decade of service to cats and dogs in and around LeFlore County. The start of 2013 began with 3 Girls Animal Rescue pulling dogs from pounds that were set to be euthanized. A decade later, co-founder, Mitzi Burkhart, marked the anniversary by closing the doors to the shelter for good.
POTEAU, OK

