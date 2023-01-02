Read full article on original website
Ashley County town hit hard by possible tornado
MONTROSE, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Residents in the community woke up to a destructive sight after a possible tornado swept through an Ashley County town on Monday night. “It was jaw-dropping to see this… This is the worst I’ve ever seen…” Teresa Gilmore and her family were in their home when they heard sirens going off. That warning […]
magnoliareporter.com
EF2 tornado causes extensive damage in Montrose area
Details about Monday’s EF2 tornado in Ashley and Chicot counties have been reported by the National Weather Service. No injuries were reported. The tornado began about 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of Ashley 333 Road and Camp Road west of the Overflow National Wildlife Refuge in southern Ashley County.
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
deltadailynews.com
6-Year-Old Shot While Playing with Doll
Law enforcement officers are investigating a holiday shooting. The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information regarding an incident where a 6-year-old girl was shot in the face. According to authorities, on New Year’s Eve, deputies responded to Elm Street in Cleveland where they were informed about the incident....
Poteau animal rescue shutting down after a decade of saving animals
POTEAU, Okla. — A Poteau animal rescue is closing after a decade of service to cats and dogs in and around LeFlore County. The start of 2013 began with 3 Girls Animal Rescue pulling dogs from pounds that were set to be euthanized. A decade later, co-founder, Mitzi Burkhart, marked the anniversary by closing the doors to the shelter for good.
vicksburgnews.com
Former VHS quarterback Tavares Johnson Jr. to join the Delta State University football staff
Former Vicksburg High School football player Tavares Johnson Jr. has announced the he will be joining the Delta State University football staff as a offensive analyst. Johnson, who recently served as Riverside High Head Coach, made the announcement on Wednesday. Before coaching at Riverside, Johnson was on the staff at...
