New tech costs are just a fact. One of the downsides of early adoption has always been that the infrastructure needed to maintain a brand-new product doesn't exist yet. This is especially true when tech comes with social clout. When a new machine is also a status symbol, the manufacturer's first priority tends to be getting the thing on the market with all the external elements perfect. Reliability and ease of service are secondary concerns when the consumer's first priority is to show off their new toy.

3 DAYS AGO