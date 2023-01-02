ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dubai scraps 30% alcohol tax and licence fee in ‘bid to boost tourism’

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBQmG_0k18rokL00

Dubai has scrapped a 30 per cent tax on alcohol and suspended a licence fee previously needed to purchase drinks in the city.

Experts said the change would lead to a boost in tourism as the emirate continues to recover from the pandemic downturn.

The trial suspensions came into effect on Sunday, and will stay in place until the end of the year.

“The cut should further support the tourism and hospitality sectors, after the strong recovery from the pandemic,” Monica Malik, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank chief economist, told the FT.

“The move should also be welcomed by many residents, who are predominantly expatriates.”

Posting to Instagram on Sunday, MMI, one of two major purveyors of alcohol in Dubai, said: “With the removal of 30 per cent municipality tax and a free alcohol licence, buying your favourite drinks is now easier and cheaper than ever.”

MMI said prices in its outlets across the city now reflect the removal of the tax. Another retailer, African+Eastern, confirmed the tax no longer applied, but prices would remain subject to 5% VAT.

Dubai’s economy was quick to right itself following the economic shocks of the Covid pandemic, with its gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 4.6 per cent on year for the first nine months of 2022.

Tourism is a cornerstone of the Gulf city’s economy, and numbers of tourists visiting the commercial half increased by more than 180 per cent in the first half of 2022 over the corresponding 2021 period.

Certain Gulf states have introduced VAT as they increasingly turn to taxation to boost non-oil revenue.

While the UAE does not impose an income tax, it will introduce a nine per cent corporate tax from June on profits exceeding 375,000 dirhams (£84,700).

But Dubai, home to the world’s tallest building and islands shaped like palm trees, faces growing regional competition.

Saudi Arabia is investing billions to burnish its tourism appeal with efforts such as the Red Sea Project, while playing host to major cultural and sporting events.

The first casino in the Gulf, where Islamic rules have long kept gambling off limits, is expected to open in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in 2026, at a resort being built and operated by Wynn Resorts.

The Independent has contacted the Dubai Media Office for comment.

With agencies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Barcelona set to increase tourist tax over next two years

Spain’s top tourist city, Barcelona, is increasing its municipal tourist tax - with the amount five-star hotel guests pay set to rise from €5.25 to €6.75 per night by 2024.The city adds its own surcharge on top of a general tourist tax charged per night imposed in the region - a move which was approved by Spanish government in summer 2020.The tourist tax varies depending on which type of accommodation you stay in, and is only applied to regulated, official tourist accommodation.Someone in a regulated tourist rental apartment currently pays €2.25 per night to the region and €1.75 to the...
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
The Independent

Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels

Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Revealed: Where in the UK house prices have dropped the most

The average UK house price fell for the fourth month in a row in December, according to an index.Property values decreased by 1.5% in December, following a 2.4% drop in November, a 0.4% decrease in October and a 0.1% dip in September, according to Halifax.The annual rate of house price growth more than halved, to 2.0% in December, from 4.6% in November.This marked the lowest annual growth rate recorded since October 2019, when a 1.1% increase was recorded.Some housing market experts said that an annual fall in house prices could soon take place.We expect there will be a reduction in...
The Independent

Ploggers collect 360kg of litter during UK tour

An Indian environmentalist and a team of volunteers picked up 360kg of rubbish during a 30-day, 30-city ‘plogging’ tour of the UK.Vivek Gurav wanted to spread awareness of plogging – that’s litter picking and jogging – and help others start their own plogging groups.The 26-year-old began plogging in his home city of Pune in 2018, and did not want to stop when he left his home for the first time in September 2021, to take up a University of Bristol scholarship.In December, he decided to take the show on the road, visiting 30 cities in 30 days.Along the way, more...
The Independent

Proposed strike legislation shows Government is losing argument – Mick Lynch

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has described legislation that will aim to minimise disruption during industrial action as a “symbol” that the Government is “losing the argument”.The Government announced on Thursday that they are pressing ahead with plans to introduce new legislation for “minimum safety levels” during industrial action.The Bill will be introduced in Parliament in the coming weeks to ensure vital public services maintain a “basic function” when workers go on strike.Minimum safety levels will be set for fire, ambulance and rail services and the Government said it will consult on the “adequate level of coverage”.Speaking from the picket...
The Independent

UK speeds up plans to develop mRNA vaccines for cancer patients with BioNTech deal

Cutting-edge research into developing personalised mRNA vaccines for cancer patients will be accelerated following the UK’s successful Covid-jab rollout.BioNTech, the German firm that co-produced a Covid vaccine with Pfizer, will partner with the government to deliver 10,000 personalised therapies to patients in the UK by 2030.Under the plans, cancer patients will get early access to trials exploring personalised mRNA therapies, including cancer vaccines. Such vaccines will contain a “genetic blueprint” to stimulate the immune system to attack cancer cells.Current treatments for cancer, such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, can attack healthy cells as well as cancerous ones, resulting in adverse side...
The Independent

Builders deflated as construction sector shrinks

Activity in the UK’s construction sector fell at the fastest rate since May 2020 last month, ending a brief period of growth for deflated housebuilders, an influential survey has found.The latest S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI), closely watched by the housebuilding sector, scored 48.8 in December, down from 50.4 in November.Any score below 50 indicates that construction sector output has shrunk, and December’s score marks the first contraction since August.It also came in broadly in line with the consensus, with analysts at Pantheon Macroeconomics predicting PMI would fall to around 48.5.Housebuilding saw a notable change of direction, with...
The Independent

India deploys ‘largest unit of women peacekeepers’ to Sudan

India will deploy its largest single unit of women peacekeepers in Sudan’s Abyei region, the country’s permanent representative in New York said in a statement on Friday.The women peacekeepers are a part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISF), a statement said.It said that this will be India’s largest single unit of women peacekeepers since it deployed the first-ever all-women contingent in Liberia in 2007.The Indian contingent, comprising two officers and 25 other ranks, will form part of an engagement platoon and specialise in community outreach, besides performing extensive security-related tasks as well, according to...
The Independent

In-flight wifi: the dream, the dismal reality and the future

I was three hours into a four-and-a-half-hour flight across Europe this summer when I called it. In-flight wifi doesn’t work. Not in a real, impactful way, anyway – not to the point where you can ethically slap a price tag on it and suggest people can get a bit of work done between the seatbelt sign switch-off and the tea trolley.In my case that price was £7.99 for an “entire flight” wifi pass. That’s £1.77 an hour spent on next to nothing – this in-flight wifi creaked through about 40 minutes of the flight (while we were over land) before...
The Independent

Why my New Year’s resolution is to travel without flying – for the fourth year in a row

“Oh, are you still doing that? I’d presumed you’d stopped!” It’s not the first time I’ve heard this remark, delivered casually, from a colleague or acquaintance. The person in question is well-meaning – there’s nothing judgemental or accusatory behind the words – but it’s a tad frustrating nonetheless.They’re referring to my decision to give up flying, first taken as a fairly radical New Year’s resolution in 2020, and one which I’ve committed to every subsequent year since. Including this one, 2023. The presumption – that it was a one-off, fleeting fad of a thing – irks me because, well,...
The Independent

First rocket launch from UK soil set for Monday

The first rocket launch from UK soil is expected to take place on Monday.If all goes to plan, and the weather cooperates, satellites will be blasted into space from Spaceport Cornwall as part of the Start Me Up mission.The initial window for the historic mission will open at 10.16pm on Monday, with additional back-up dates continuing into mid and late JanuaryWe are entering a new era for space in the UK with the first ever satellite launch from UK soil and from EuropeIan Annett, Space Agency Deputy CEO UKNamed in tribute to The Rolling Stones 1981 hit, the mission involves a...
The Independent

Frasers Group reduces stake in Hugo Boss after share price jumps

The owner of Sports Direct and House of Fraser has reduced its stake in Hugo Boss after previously upping its investment into the luxury fashion house.Frasers Group said it now owns 3.9% of Hugo Boss’s total share capital, a decline from the 4.3% that it previously owned.The retail empire, headed up by billionaire entrepreneur Mike Ashley, has been pursuing ambitious growth and expansion plans in recent months.In October, it upped its investment into Asos, becoming the fourth largest shareholder in the online fashion retailer that also owns brands including Topshop.At the same time, it announced it was increasing its maximum exposure...
The Independent

Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden

Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepen alliance with America amid China's growing influence.Kishida will embark on a six-nation trip Monday to France, Italy, Britain and Canada ahead of his Jan. 13 summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Average UK house price has dropped for fourth month in a row, says Halifax

The average UK house price fell for the fourth month in a row in December, according to an index.Property values decreased by 1.5% in December, following a 2.4% drop in November, a 0.4% decrease in October and a 0.1% dip in September, according to Halifax.The annual rate of house price growth more than halved, to 2.0% in December, from 4.6% in November.This marked the lowest annual growth rate recorded since October 2019, when a 1.1% increase was recorded.Some housing market experts said that an annual fall in house prices could soon take place.We expect there will be a reduction in...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy