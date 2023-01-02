ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel’s new far-right government unveils plan to weaken Supreme Court

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister on Wednesday unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court. Critics accused the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend...
Democratic women lawmakers who broke through in 2018 now step into leadership roles

This post was originally published by The 19th on Jan. 3, 2022. The Democrats in the class of 2018, the largest House freshman class since the Watergate era, included the first Muslim women and Native American women ever elected to Congress, the first woman to represent Oklahoma, the first Black women to represent Massachusetts and Connecticut, four new out LGBTQ+ members, and the youngest woman elected to Congress. They had backgrounds in the military and national security, in medicine, in law and government, in organizing.
GEORGIA STATE
A look at the big issues that inspired new state laws taking effect in 2023

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
After narrow election, Democrat Katie Hobbs sworn in as Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Katie Hobbs took the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Hobbs was sworn in during a private ceremony at the state Capitol as she formally took over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for the governor and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
