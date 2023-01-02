Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured.

Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol.

Morrissey was driving westbound on I-94 at a high speed when he allegedly swayed right into another driver’s lane and sideswiped the vehicle. Police said the impact caused the other car to drive off the right side of the road through a guardrail and down an embankment.

The driver, identified by the police as 49-year-old Robert Hinkle, and a front seat passenger were both treated for life-threatening injuries.

Sarah Cantrell, 73 was sitting in the backseat was unresponsive after the accident and was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

