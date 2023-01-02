ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kncJR_0k18rev500

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured.

Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol.

Morrissey was driving westbound on I-94 at a high speed when he allegedly swayed right into another driver’s lane and sideswiped the vehicle. Police said the impact caused the other car to drive off the right side of the road through a guardrail and down an embankment.

CPD investigates fatal shooting of 9-year-old boy in Far South Side home

The driver, identified by the police as 49-year-old Robert Hinkle, and a front seat passenger were both treated for life-threatening injuries.

Sarah Cantrell, 73 was sitting in the backseat was unresponsive after the accident and was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Clinton County officer on leave after fatally shooting person at mobile home park

CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Footage depicting the fatal shooting of a person by a Bath Township police officer might soon be released to the public, officials said. The Bath Township Police Department officer who shot and killed the person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway, officials said.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop on Thursday resulted in the discovery of two loaded weapons. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle driving 90 mph on US-23, near Willis Road. Police said the driver, a 25-year-old from South Carolina, had a loaded rifle and loaded handgun with them.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN News

Police in Indiana stopped Idaho murder suspect for traffic violation during cross-country trip

A man arrested in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students had a brush with police in Indiana while driving back to Pennsylvania. Indiana State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department confirmed 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was pulled over twice within a nine-minute timespan on I-70 in December. He wasn’t given […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday. Bryan Kohberger’s arrival in the state also means sealed documents that could answer […]
MOSCOW, ID
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
Anthony James

Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully

For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Officials see rise in Xylazine-related deaths in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is Xylazine?. The drug has been used by veterinarians to put animals to sleep for surgery. Now, it’s being found laced in what health professionals believe to be illegal street drugs. According to the Berrien County Health Department, Berrien County leads the state...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man sentenced in 2017 murder of 11-month-old

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who was convicted of murdering an 11-month-old child in August 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 12 1/2 to 40 years in prison. In November 2019, Bryant Rolland was originally convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for first-degree child abuse.
KALAMAZOO, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman

A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WGN News

WGN News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy