Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Angelina College in Lufkin Honors Students on Fall Scholars Lists
This is the season for Christmas shopping, holiday decorations, and nativity scenes. However, this time of the year marks the end of the Fall semester at schools in our area. Classes have come to a close for Angelina College in 2022 and officials and faculty members there are pleased to release the names of students who excelled during this past school year.
Which East Texas Girls’ Basketball Teams Are Tops in the State?
The latest Texas High School Coaches Association basketball rankings are out, and once again, quite a few teams from across the Pineywoods are getting due recognition. As I was browsing through the rankings for the various conferences, something caught my attention in the Class 2A girl's ranking. That top 25 poll is stacked with numerous teams from the Deep East Texas area. When it comes to playoff time, the Pineywoods region is going to be one of the toughest in the state.
