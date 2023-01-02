The latest Texas High School Coaches Association basketball rankings are out, and once again, quite a few teams from across the Pineywoods are getting due recognition. As I was browsing through the rankings for the various conferences, something caught my attention in the Class 2A girl's ranking. That top 25 poll is stacked with numerous teams from the Deep East Texas area. When it comes to playoff time, the Pineywoods region is going to be one of the toughest in the state.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO