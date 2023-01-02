Read full article on original website
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, modifies playoffs
The NFL has canceled the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals days after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed to be resuscitated. The league said in a statement on Thursday that Commissioner Roger Goodell told all teams about the decision after speaking with the Bills, the Bengals and the…
Courtney Joens is the new coach at West Liberty. The best player? Her little sister.
WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty High School girls basketball coach Courtney Joens stands on the sidelines during a December practice watching her team go through a fast-break drill. She watches intently as her younger sister Kelsey, a senior for the Comets, drives to the hoop and finishes a nice layup. “It’s pretty cool just to see her practicing every day, getting better every day and getting to be a part of it,” Courtney Joens says with a...
