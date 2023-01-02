Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Legal marijuana push starts in Minnesota; supporters say '2023 is the year'
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Supporters of legal marijuana unveiled their legislation Thursday at the state Capitol, vowing to take advantage of full Democratic control of the Legislature and pass a pot bill into law in 2023. The 243-page measure is similar to one that passed the House in...
fox9.com
Legalize marijuana advocates hold news conference: RAW
Advocates for legalizing marijuana held a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3 — the first day of the Minnesota legislative session. Proponents of legalized recreational cannabis are pushing for it to become law this session with Democrats controlling the House and Senate.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Huge January snowstorm among the largest on record for Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another large storm rolled across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week, dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
fox9.com
Minneapolis passes on snow emergency, leading residents to dig out Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Grab your shovels. The City of Minneapolis did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day storm, which is good news for those who may have gotten towed. But it will lead to many having to dig out their vehicles after snowplows plowed them in. FOX...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
fox9.com
Lightning report: 2022 was a ‘year of extremes,’ with most US strikes in Texas
Stunning video: Bolt of lightning strikes parking lot. From a record-breaking volcano to a major snowstorm, new lightning data shows that 2022 was a "year of extremes" with more than 198 million lightning events in the United States — the highest total count since 2019. According to the Vaisala...
fox9.com
No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised
(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 6-8)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Beat the winter blues with these weekend events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Open now-TBD (weather dependent) The Ice Castles feature ice slides, crawl tunnels, caverns, and awe-inspiring archways. Grab a drink at the Polar Pub and explore the...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow likely Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More snow is expected on Wednesday across the Twin Cities metro and beyond as travel conditions continue to be difficult on area roadways. After picking up 6-8+ inches of snow in the metro Tuesday, several more inches of snow is expected by Wednesday evening. Timeline of...
fox9.com
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's family is "shocked" and doesn't believe he slaughtered four college students, according to a report. "They don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this," Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told NBC News. "They’re obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss."
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow ends, quiet days ahead
MSP Airport picked up 14.9 inches as of 6 a.m. Thursday, with most people in the metro getting 12-16 inches. Only a few flurries are left Thursday morning. Otherwise, temperatures will stay in the 20s with a chance for a few peeks of sun. Chilly and quiet sunshine into this weekend.
fox9.com
Several cities declare snow emergencies Tuesday as storm continues
(FOX 9) - As road conditions worsen throughout Tuesday with 6-10+ inches of snow possible for some areas of the Twin Cities metro, several cities have begun declaring snow emergency parking restrictions. Below is a list of the snow emergencies declared so far. Check back for updates, and with your...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Difficult travel conditions continue due to heavy snow
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a snowy midday on Tuesday, more winter mess is on the way. Overnight, there will be freezing rain, fog, and light snow across the metro with a Winter Weather Advisory in place into Wednesday afternoon. Look for snow to redevelop late Tuesday evening and linger...
fox9.com
Mesmerizing 'light pillars' illuminate the night sky in Minnesota
GRACEVILLE, Minn. (FOX WEATHER) - A phenomenon known as "light pillars" illuminated the night sky above Graceville, Minnesota, and put on a spectacular show early Thursday morning. Carol Bauer captured the serene sight and posted videos and photos of the dazzling show on Twitter. What are 'light pillars'?. Light pillars...
fox9.com
Minnesota snow storm: What's next (Tuesday evening forecast)
It was a messy afternoon. Ian Leonard has a look at what's next for this ongoing winter storm that is impacting Minnesota. Condition update as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022.
fox9.com
Gophers: Bob Motzko talks visiting Hockey Hall of Fame, facing St. Cloud State
The University of Minnesota men's hockey team visited the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on New Year's Eve. Bob Motzko also talked facing St. Cloud State in a home-and-home series this weekend.
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Icy conditions overnight into Wednesday
After a snowy Tuesday, conditions are turning icy overnight. Ian Leonard has your forecast as of 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
fox9.com
Difficult travel conditions Wednesday as snow continues
For those on the roadways or taking a flight, travel conditions in Minnesota on Wednesday will be difficult. Roads are snow covered across the region, while numerous flights have been canceled at MSP Airport.
fox9.com
St. Paul homicide: 20-year-old charged in killing of man who was walking home from work
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old arrested in connection to the killing of a 22-year-old St. Paul man walking home from work has been charged by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office. . Arteze Kinerd, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree murder. The charges say he and...
Comments / 1