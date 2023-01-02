ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Legalize marijuana advocates hold news conference: RAW

Advocates for legalizing marijuana held a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3 — the first day of the Minnesota legislative session. Proponents of legalized recreational cannabis are pushing for it to become law this session with Democrats controlling the House and Senate.
Minnesota weather: Huge January snowstorm among the largest on record for Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another large storm rolled across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week, dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised

(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 6-8)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Beat the winter blues with these weekend events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Open now-TBD (weather dependent) The Ice Castles feature ice slides, crawl tunnels, caverns, and awe-inspiring archways. Grab a drink at the Polar Pub and explore the...
Minnesota weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow likely Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More snow is expected on Wednesday across the Twin Cities metro and beyond as travel conditions continue to be difficult on area roadways. After picking up 6-8+ inches of snow in the metro Tuesday, several more inches of snow is expected by Wednesday evening. Timeline of...
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's family is "shocked" and doesn't believe he slaughtered four college students, according to a report. "They don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this," Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told NBC News. "They’re obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss."
Minnesota weather: Snow ends, quiet days ahead

MSP Airport picked up 14.9 inches as of 6 a.m. Thursday, with most people in the metro getting 12-16 inches. Only a few flurries are left Thursday morning. Otherwise, temperatures will stay in the 20s with a chance for a few peeks of sun. Chilly and quiet sunshine into this weekend.
Several cities declare snow emergencies Tuesday as storm continues

(FOX 9) - As road conditions worsen throughout Tuesday with 6-10+ inches of snow possible for some areas of the Twin Cities metro, several cities have begun declaring snow emergency parking restrictions. Below is a list of the snow emergencies declared so far. Check back for updates, and with your...
Mesmerizing 'light pillars' illuminate the night sky in Minnesota

GRACEVILLE, Minn. (FOX WEATHER) - A phenomenon known as "light pillars" illuminated the night sky above Graceville, Minnesota, and put on a spectacular show early Thursday morning. Carol Bauer captured the serene sight and posted videos and photos of the dazzling show on Twitter. What are 'light pillars'?. Light pillars...
