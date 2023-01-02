Read full article on original website
Related
deepcreektimes.com
Garrett Regional Medical Center Tina Harsh Completes Internal Pharmacy Technician Certification Program
Educational growth opportunities and employee advancement remain a top priority for Garrett Regional Medical Center. Tina Harsh, a resident of Aurora, W.Va., recently completed GRMC’s internal pharmacy certification program. Harsh began her career at GRMC by working in the hospital’s environmental services department and is now a member of the pharmacy department team.
deepcreektimes.com
Deep Creek Daily Notes Blog January 4
January 4, 2023: Today is a tough day. Follow this Prayers for Harper Facebook group to see the story of this sweet babe. The weather today will have numerous showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon—highs around 60 and a low of 38. South winds of around 5 to 10 mph. The chance of rain is near 100%.
ridgeviewnews.com
Rainbow Hotel Demolition Now in Sight
The Grantsville Town Council met for their first meeting of the New Year on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 with Mayor Robert Petrovsky and all council present. Judy Powell, Cheryl Sturm, Dorothy McCauley, Linda Staton and William Villers. The first order of business was the Mayor’s request for Council’s consideration of...
USDA funding aids rural Maryland low-income residents
(The Center Square) – Rehabilitating homes for low-income rural Maryland residents is the focus of a new federal investment. Ten Maryland communities will use their portions of $102 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant funds to rehabilitate homes for underserved rural people in an effort to develop or improve essential public services and facilities. Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grant funding to 263 projects that...
wvpublic.org
Funding Granted For Berkeley Springs Bypass Road Completion
More funding from the state is going towards the completion of the Berkeley Springs Bypass in Morgan County. The funding was officially awarded to A.L.L. Construction Dec. 21, totaling nearly $35 million. The road’s construction is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The bypass is designed to...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in the state, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
Flood Warning issued in multiple West Virginia counties
The National Weather Service issued Flood Warnings in 11 counties on Tuesday, including two in north central West Virginia.
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
deepcreektimes.com
Happy 2023!
January 2, 2023: Happy New Year! I’d love to hear the resolutions or intentions you’ve set for the new year! In 2023, I’m aiming for 1,000 hours outside…. a movement started by Ginny Yurich for her 5 children under 12. “With so much natural beauty all around us (even though we take it for granted at times) it seemed counterintuitive that so many outdoor spaces were just empty. [After] some research [she found] a goal of 4-6 hours of outside time each day was an ideal amount of time for children to spend, well, outside. This seemed excessive …. to us BUT, we tried it. And you know what? We have not looked back.”
WDTV
Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said a construction worker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Morgantown. The accident happened around 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Fairview Rd. and Grafton Rd. in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The construction worker was...
Hit and run in Bedford County
Correction: It was previously reported that one person was killed in this crash. No person was killed. Initial information came from a Pennsylvania State Police report and has since been corrected. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) a hit and run on I-99 in Clair Township sent multiple people to […]
West Virginia man charged after causing woman to be intubated, deputies say
A man has been charged after deputies say he beat a woman in Preston County to the point where she needed to be intubated.
WDTV
Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first babies born in the New Year at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital were twin boys born to Nicole and Shawn Beagle of Morgantown. Watson Christopher Beagle was born at 12:21 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 1.1 oz. and measuring 18.1 inches long, and his brother Walker Cole Beagle was born at 12:22 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 0.8 oz. and measuring 18.7 inches long.
Comments / 0