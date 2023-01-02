January 2, 2023: Happy New Year! I’d love to hear the resolutions or intentions you’ve set for the new year! In 2023, I’m aiming for 1,000 hours outside…. a movement started by Ginny Yurich for her 5 children under 12. “With so much natural beauty all around us (even though we take it for granted at times) it seemed counterintuitive that so many outdoor spaces were just empty. [After] some research [she found] a goal of 4-6 hours of outside time each day was an ideal amount of time for children to spend, well, outside. This seemed excessive …. to us BUT, we tried it. And you know what? We have not looked back.”

