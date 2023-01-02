Wang Wins Typo Tourney

Sharp eyes for misspellings: Polydactyl typo-catching cat assistant Mitzvah (Mitts) prepares to pounce on NHI errors.

Joy Wang.

The Independent corrected over 1,119 typos in 2022 — and those are just the ones identified by the year’s champion typo-catcher.

Joy Wang caught all those typos, earning her an Independent coffee mug for her role in Making America Literate Again (or at least doing her part in trying).

Previous champs Barb Levine-Ritterman and Anne Tubis came in second and third place, with 856 and 407 catches, respectively.

Champ Wang, a Yale political theory PhD candidate, credited her ​“polydactyl typo-catching cat assistant, Mitzvah (Mitts)” with helping her spot so many mistakes in NHI articles. She said she finds typo-catching a ​“way to unwind.”

Thank you to everyone who so diligently helps us clean up our act! A new typo-catching round commences today; send in the typos here.