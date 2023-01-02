ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Seattle’s Jordyn Brooks out for season

By David Collier
 3 days ago

Seattle – Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a season-ending knee injury in Seattle’s 23-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday morning in an interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM that the injury to Brooks’ ACL was “legit.”

Brooks has 161 tackles on the season, which leads the team and ranks third in the NFL.

The Seahawks are one of three teams that have a chance to earn an NFC wild-card berth heading into the final week of the regular season. They host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

