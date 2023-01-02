ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Kahala Hotel & Resort became the first business in Hawaii to put on a drone light show. It's paving the way here for a trend that's gaining momentum across the US. Hundreds of hotel guests at The Kahala greeted 2023 with a gorgeous light show in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

How to successfully participate in 'Dry January'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the main reasons health professionals encourage "Dry January" is so you can look at your relationship with alcohol and decide if it is unhealthy. Although stepping away from alcohol for a month won't completely transform your body, health experts say it can make small improvements.
KITV.com

Danny Kaleikini, Hawaii's 'Ambassador of Aloha,' has died at 85

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Legendary entertainer and the man known as Hawaii's "Ambassador of Aloha" -- Danny Kaleikini -- has died. He passed peacefully this morning at Saint Francis Hospice. Born and raised in Papakolea, Kaleikini -- lovingly known as "Kaniela" by friends -- started his professional singing career at the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aloha Friday: Light trade winds, mostly dry conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Very little shower activity is expected for Aloha Friday. Sunshine across the state with isolated showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated windward and mauka showers. Lows 60 to 65. East winds around 15...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Rain, moderate trades and big waves

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A weakening disturbance brings numerous showers to windward and mauka areas. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures between 75 to 80 degrees. Moderate trade winds around 15 mph. Tonight, windward and mauka showers with mostly cloudy skies. Some clearing late. Lows 62 to 67....
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

A group of teens are helping to provide free cataract surgeries for those who can't afford it through their non-profit WikiVision

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - Cataract surgery can be life-changing, and there’s a group of teenagers who are helping those who can’t afford it through their non-profit WikiVision. Alec Tan (CEO & Founder, WikiVision) shared, “WikiVision is a non-profit organization, basically dedicated to creating free informational health videos...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Macy's closing at Windward Mall

Nina Ki has been shopping at Macy's in Windward Mall since she was young -- now taking her baby there to buy toys. She says it's her one-stop shop. "If you need anything from jewelry to makeup to clothes -- this is what we came for. So I'm kind of sad to see it go," she said.
KANEOHE, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy