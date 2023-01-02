COLUMBUS, Ohio – The clock has started ticking again on an initiative that could put recreational marijuana up for a statewide vote this November. Starting Tuesday, the Ohio legislature will have four months to consider a recreational marijuana proposal submitted by a group of marijuana businesses. The group, called the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, submitted the measure through what’s called an initiated statute, the legal process through which citizens can propose changes in state law.

