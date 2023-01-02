Read full article on original website
Jessica Appleseed
3d ago
at some point we have to raise that the American dollar means nothing and has nothing to back it. as everything rises, our small bills mean less and less.
How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023
The 34-page act would legalize the possession, purchase, and sale of marijuana by Ohioans ages 21 and older, while implementing a 10% tax on the sale of all cannabis products. If enacted, Ohio would join 21 other states to allow the drug’s recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Breakdown: Can someone live on Ohio’s new minimum wage?
Here is a breakdown of the average monthly costs for a an Ohio resident.
DeWine signs 23 bills into law, makes first veto
While Ohio House and Senate lawmakers organize committees and prepare for the coming session, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed 23 bills into law and vetoed his first.
proclaimerscv.com
Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough
Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes bill barring localities from banning flavored tobacco, e-cigarettes sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus, among other city governments in the state, will maintain some of its power after Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill Thursday morning that members of his own party had passed. House Bill 513 would have prohibited local governments from banning tobacco and e-cigarette sales, but DeWine’s decision […]
cleveland19.com
‘FK KOVID’ and other rejected Ohio vanity plates in 2022 (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Ohio drivers wanted to put some very colorful and creative messages on their vanity plates in 2022. But because the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has rules, hundreds of plates were rejected. A committee of BMV workers meets daily to look over request and...
Legal clock starts ticking again on potential Ohio recreational marijuana ballot measure
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The clock has started ticking again on an initiative that could put recreational marijuana up for a statewide vote this November. Starting Tuesday, the Ohio legislature will have four months to consider a recreational marijuana proposal submitted by a group of marijuana businesses. The group, called the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, submitted the measure through what’s called an initiated statute, the legal process through which citizens can propose changes in state law.
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Secretary Of State Gives Lawmakers Four Months To Consider Legal Marijuana Initiative Ahead Of Possible Ballot Placement
Ohio’s secretary of state has formally resubmitted an activist-led marijuana legalization petition to the legislature, giving lawmakers four months to consider the reform. If they don’t act, advocates could then collect additional signatures to place the issue on the November ballot for voters to decide on. Secretary of...
DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
This Ohio County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
WFMJ.com
Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio
Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Governor Signs Bill Letting Cities Grant Mass Marijuana Expungements, Among Other Reforms
The governor of Ohio has signed a major criminal justice reform bill that will let cities facilitate mass expungements for people with certain drug-related convictions, including marijuana possession of up to 200 grams, while also protecting people from getting criminal records for possessing cannabis paraphernalia. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed...
‘It’s a worker’s market:’ Why Ohio’s largest minimum wage raise won’t affect most businesses
When the new year rang in Sunday morning, a fraction of Ohioans saw an automatic boost in wages soon-to-be owed, as the hourly legal minimum increased from $9.30 to $10.10 for non-tipped workers and from $4.65 to $5.05 for tipped workers.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'
OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
DeWine signs 20 new Ohio laws
(The Center Square) – It’s a new year, and Ohioans will be under 20 new laws in about 90 days, including universal occupational license recognition and expanding tax deductions for educational savings. Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday signed into law 19 bills passed by the General Assembly in the closing hours of its 2022 legislative session last month. Those bills take effect 90 days after signing. On Monday, he signed...
Local business owner talks minimum wage increase
On Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage workers got a pay raise in 23 states, including Ohio.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
police1.com
'Swatting' now a felony under Ohio governor's new law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law this week that aims to deter swatting: an all-too-common crime that is tying up police resources. According to WCPO News, DeWine signed House Bill 462 on Monday, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony. The minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree felony in Ohio is six months, but offenders can be sentenced up to 18 months in prison.
spectrumnews1.com
Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain
CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
