Mike
3d ago
Hunter Hodies must have nothing better to write about today. Garrett said exactly what he should be saying. Anytime a team can play spoiler to a division rival, they should try to do it.
Reply(3)
4
Chris Santora
1d ago
Play the game and let the cards fall where they may. Or maybe try to take out the qb. Wait you tried that once before and we just keep coming back. Losers will always be losers and winners well I don’t have to finish.
Reply
3
Robert Kelly
2d ago
that's so sad the Cleveland browns never can win a super bowl poor fellow they fighting to defeat us we spend our time winning super bowls keep it up Cleveland yal will get there 1 yr lol
Reply
3
Comments / 31