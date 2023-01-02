Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man charged with attempted homicide after shooting a man 5-6 times on Dec. 21
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, just days before Christmas. Drinking Too Little Water Linked , to Significant Health Risks, , New Study Finds. The study was conducted by researchers with the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI). It was published Jan. 2 in the online medical journal eBioMedicine. . Based on the data of more than 11,000 people over the span of 25 years, . … the study found that better hydration may lead to a longer life. The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life, Natalia Dmitrieva, NHLBI Research Scientist, via Science Alert. Hydration helps to keep the body’s sodium levels in check. High sodium levels can be an indication of health risk… . … or that one’s biological age is inconsistent with one’s chronological age. The goal is to ensure patients are taking in enough fluids, while assessing factors, like medications, that may lead to fluid loss, Manfred Boehm, NHLBI Senior Investigator, via Science Alert. Doctors may also need to defer to a patient’s current treatment plan, such as limiting fluid intake for heart failure, Manfred Boehm, NHLBI Senior Investigator, via Science Alert. Researchers say the results of the study have global implications. Decreased body water content is the most common factor that increases serum sodium, , Natalia Dmitrieva, NHLBI Research Scientist, via Science Alert. … which is why the results suggest that staying well hydrated may slow down the aging process and prevent or delay chronic disease, Natalia Dmitrieva, NHLBI Research Scientist, via Science Alert.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen accused; fatal shooting at JJ Fish and Chicken
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accused is Javontae Jones, a complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the JJ Fish and Chicken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Center shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4 near 44th and Center. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
CBS 58
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun”...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday night, Jan. 3. Police said the shooting near 52nd and Hampton happened shortly after 7 p.m. The 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of 3-year-old
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in the death of 3-year-old A'kai Stilo was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Raheem Moore was convicted of neglecting a child with the consequence of death and possessing a firearm as a felon. Police say the 3-year-old accidentally shot...
WISN
Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer
MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
WISN
Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting
On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; Jerome Ealy sentenced to 10 years prison
MILWAUKEE - Jerome Ealy of Milwaukee pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle – and was then sentenced to ten years in prison plus another six years of extended supervision. Ealy had been charged in connection with a hit-and-run...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail
A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back.
WISN
Milwaukee man charged with stealing from American Family Field
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing a felony charge for allegedly stealing from American Family Field. According to the criminal complaint, the burglary happened Sept. 8, 2022. Prosecutors said 25-year-old Justin Bloedorn admitted to drinking at least 10 beers during the doubleheader that day. According to a Mirandized...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee gas station robbery; police arrest man with fake handgun
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Police arrested at 37-year-old South Milwaukee man who is suspected of robbing the Citgo gas station on S. Chicago Avenue on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Officials say the man entered the gas station around 8 a.m. Tuesday and robbed the attendant at gunpoint. The South Milwaukee...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man punched woman in the face before opening fire, killing one and injuring another: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man is accused of opening fire during a chaotic argument outside a Near North Side bowling alley last year, killing a woman and wounding her sister. Jason McMahan faces counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the April 30 shooting, which stemmed from an argument between his girlfriend at the time and a former girlfriend, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
wlip.com
Lake County Woman Arrested for DUI, Spitting in Sheriff’s Deputies Faces
(Volo, IL) A Grayslake woman was taken into custody, after an incident involving Lake County Sheriff’s deputies. Kiara Pearson was arrested on Tuesday night in Volo on suspicion of DUI. While being processed at the Lakemoor Police Department, Pearson reportedly became combative and spit in the face of two deputies. The 32-year-old then reportedly bragged that she had a communicable disease. Both deputies were checked out at local hospitals, and will have follow up’s to determine if the suspect actually had a disease. Pearson meantime, has been charged with DUI and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. She is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court on the 18th.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
