Watch Now: Egypt recovers ancient sarcophagus lid from U.S., and more of today's top videos
Egypt has recovered a smuggled sarcophagus lid that was put on display at a museum in the U.S., watch a convict in California try to escape out of a police car on a highway, and more of today's top videos.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Russia Has a New Plane Problem
The British Ministry of Defense said that Russia was relying on an aging aircraft fleet to fight in Ukraine.
Former Russian president calls for warships with hypersonic missiles to be stationed near Washington D.C.
Dmitry Medvedev lashed out with the escalatory proposal after the US Embassy posted a video appealing to Russians to oppose Putin's war.
Germany to supply around 40 armored carriers to Ukraine
BERLIN (AP) — Germany aims to supply around 40 Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine in this year’s first quarter, the government said Friday. Officials gave more details of the plan, which marks another notable shift forward in Germany’s weapons deliveries to Ukraine, after Germany announced its intention to send the Marder APCs following a phone call between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Venezuela welcomes first European cruise ship in 15 years
Venezuela welcomed the first European cruise ship to its shores in 15 years when the "Amadea" docked at the Caribbean island of Margarita on Tuesday with almost 500 passengers onboard, much to the delight of locals and officials in a country that remains in the grips of a severe economic and humanitarian crisis.
Prominent LGBTQ Activist Edwin Chiloba Found Dead in Metal Box
Police in Kenya are investigating whether the LGBTQ rights activist and fashion designer Edwin Chiloba was murdered in a hate crime. The decomposing body of Chiloba, who had spoken of being attacked in the past, was found in a metal box by the side of road near the town of Eldoret on Wednesday and identified a day later. A moto-taxi driver reported seeing the metal box being dumped by men in a car with no license plates, according to the BBC. Chiloba has spoken out for gay rights in Kenya, where sex between men is illegal and punishable by 14...
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia means so much for the Gulf monarchy's sporting ambitions
Oil-rich Saudi Arabia's success in luring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on a two-year contract with the kingdom's Al Nassr FC is the Gulf monarchy's latest step in realizing its sporting ambitions -- seemingly at any cost.
Top five conflicts that risk pushing the world into WWIII
US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China. The Biden administration is plowing ahead with plans to open a U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China's increasing assertiveness in the Pacific.
